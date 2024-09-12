Lennard and Thompson survey addresses student walker and bicyclist safety

By LINDA CHION KENNEY

Hillsborough County officials seek input concerning safe student travel by foot and bicycle to Thompson Elementary and Lennard High schools in Ruskin.

The neighboring schools, at 2020 East Shell Point Road and 2342 East Shell Point Road, respectively, are in focus on the Hillsborough County Engagement and Eduation Hub, where feedback through Sept. 22 is sought from affected residents, along with a review of safety measures through the Hillsborough County School Route Safety Improvement Program.

More than 100 schools through the program were studied and prioritized, with a review of traffic risks, historical crashes and socioeconomic factors related to student travel to and from school.

According to county officials, the aim is to address student travel risks and barriers “using engineering solutions identified through data analysis, stakeholder input and community feedback.”

More specifically, proposed safety improvements include high-visibility and raised crosswalks, intersection improvements for pedestrians, new sidewalks and sidewalk maintenance, slow-driver speeds, lighting and high-visibility crosswalks.

First-phase fixes include low-cost, readily available and quick-installation materials, such as roadway paint, signs and improved pedestrian-signal timing. Phase two efforts would be more costly and time-consuming, such as sidewalk buffers, lighting, flashing beacons at crossings and new and raised crosswalks.

The project kicked off in the winter with a study of walking routes, followed in the spring and summer by the identification of improvements and stakeholder engagement, involving school principals, sheriff’s deputies, PTA members and others. The aim now is to educate and seek input from community interests.

Phase 1 design and construction is set for spring 2025, followed by phase 2 design and construction in 2026 and 2027, respectively.

Of particular concern to early survey respondents concerned with Lennard High were “busy road,” “crossing the road,” “missing sidewalk” and “speeding drivers.” Sixty-three percent of the early respondents said their children live 1 to 2 miles from Lennard High.

Of particular concern to early survey respondents concerned with Thompson Elementary were “speeding drivers,” “missing sidewalk,” “busy road” and “crossing the road.”

Meanwhile, Florida Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV) officials, with the start of the 2024-25 school year, have been promoting its “Safe Start Florida” child safety campaign. Partners include the Florida Highway Patrol, Florida Department of Education and Florida Sheriffs Association.

According to FHP Colonel Gary Howze II, campaign highlights include “emphasizing the importance of reducing speed, highlighting the consequences of passing school buses and underlining the danger children are exposed to when such actions occur.”

Recent Florida legislative action authorizes local jurisdictions to implement and operate school zone speed detection systems and school bus infraction detection systems.

Hillsborough County commissioners and school officials have done so, respectively, with recently installed school bus cameras and a camera enforcement system to deter motorists from speeding in school zones.

For more on the Lennard and Thompson schools survey, visit www.publicinput.com/hub/1175 and search for “Lennard and Thompson.”