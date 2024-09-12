Girls of the World Inc. to host 3rd Annual Sneaker Ball

By LOIS KINDLE

If you’ve never been to a sneaker ball, you’re missing out on the chance to dress up for a fun evening of dining, music and dancing, while accessorizing your fancy attire with sneakers.

“The idea behind it is to keep people on the dance floor,” said Lea Manningham, Girls of the World Inc. founder and CEO.

“It’s a fun way to wear your finest and still be comfortable.

The ball will feature live rhythm & blues and classics music by the Beat Down Band; food by Roots Southern BBQ; Chef Jerry Badders’ famous brownies, courtesy of Sun Towers Retirement Community; an open bar; 50/50 raffle; silent auction; Jessica Leon’s 3-D photobooth; and professional photos by Pamela Vasquez Photography.

This year’s event will also include Girls of the World alumni, who will speak about their experiences with the organization, its history and key people, and more.

Open to the public, it will take place from 5 to 9 p.m., Oct. 5, at the Kings Point Veterans Theater, 1900 Clubhouse Drive, Sun City Center.

Tickets are $75 per person, and they’re available at https://rb.gy/sc9th0/. Scroll to the bottom of the page and click Buy Tickets. Enter the number of tickets you want and check the total. The optional service charge will be waived by clicking the down arrow beside it, and then clicking Other. Complete your payment method and confirm.

You will receive confirmation of your payment via email and a QR code, which will serve as your ticket for admission.

Attendees must be 18 and older.

Seating is for tables of eight. Seating is on a first-come, first-served basis.

Sponsorships are available for $500 to $5,000, and they include a variety of perks. Call 813-810-1396 for details.

“We’re celebrating our 15th year as a nonprofit, mentoring and empowering young girls and women,” she continued. “The Sneaker Ball is our largest fundraiser of the year, and all proceeds go toward our operational and programming costs.

The 501(c) 3 charitable organization mentors program participants by offering them an array of life skills training, preparing them to enter college or trade school, providing workforce training and encouraging budding entrepreneurs. It hosts classes on etiquette, financial literacy, cooking, sewing, teen-suicide awareness and more, emphasizing the importance of volunteering, networking and community service.

Last year’s ball raised $15,000. Other sources of income come from the Girls of the World’s annual Tea Party, private donors, sponsorships and grants. Benefactors include the Community Foundation Tampa Bay, Interfaith Social Action Council, Mabel and Ellsworth Simmons Charitable Foundation, 100 Woman Who Care Southshore, American Association of University Woman SCC/Southshore and other organizations.

You could become a Girls of the World benefactor by attending the Sneaker Ball and having a blast at the same time. For more information, call Manningham at 813-810-1396.