Ale’s Charcuterie Boards offers party on a platter

By LOIS KINDLE

When Alejandra Pacheco left Venezuela in 2017 to escape political persecution and economic hardship, she immigrated to the Tampa Bay area. At the time she had no idea that seven years later she’d become a successful entrepreneur by following a passion she discovered back in her homeland.

“I owned and operated a hotel in Colonia Tovar, a German village [founded in 1843] in the mountains of Venezuela, where cold meats and cheeses are part of its culture,” Pacheco said. “I started making charcuterie platters there and developed a passion or it.

“After opposing the Maduro government, I received a call threatening to kill one of my three children, and I had to get my family out of the country,” she said.

All young adults, Pacheco’s son Alex emigrated to Mexico, son William to Canada and daughter Dianny to Spain to pursue their college educations.

Pacheco came to the United States alone and had to start life over. Before connecting with the Enterprising Latinas in 2023, she cleaned homes; made deliveries for Door Dash, Instacart and Amazon; worked in a butcher’s shop; and for five years was CFO for a Lakeland dental practice.

She went through the Enterprising Latinas business development training and ServSafe food safety program and with the nonprofit organization’s help and support, secured a $10,000 business loan to start Ale’s Charcuterie Boards last March. Whenever she has orders to fill, Pacheco leases hours in the Latinas’ licensed-and-insured commercial kitchen to create her boards.

The company offers a wide array of made-to-order charcuterie boards, including grazing tables, platters and individual portions (mini-boxes).

“They’re perfect for sharing and crafted with gourmet cheeses, fine meats, fresh seasonal fruits, nuts, olives and more,” Pacheco said. “They’re available in different sizes to suit any event, from intimate gatherings to large celebrations.”

Ale’s Charcuterie Boards are popular additions to special occasions, like holiday festivities, weddings, birthdays, graduation celebrations and more. They’re also a welcome addition to business gatherings, including lunch meetings and workshops.

Speaking of workshops, Pacheco offers them at a client’s home for a group of six, where she brings everything needed to create a charcuterie board, demonstrates how to prep for it, put everything together and create their own design. The cost is $100 per person, and everyone gets to keep their own board.

“It’s a relaxing and fun learning experience,” Pacheco said. “People are always proud of what they make.”

Pacheco, 51, has definitely found her niche.

“I love making charcuterie boards,” she said. “It’s my passion. It’s a lot of work with many details, but I’m creating a work of art, and I enjoy the high level of creativity involved. I find the work enjoyable and anti-stressing.

“I also love chatting with clients to customize their orders 100 percent,” she added. “I learn about what they like, don’t like, any allergies they might have and their budget.”

Ale’s Charcuterie Boards accepts all major credit cards, Zelle and cash.

To place an order or for more information, visit Ale’s Charcuterie Boards on Facebook or Instagram, email alescharcuterieboards@gmail.com or call 813-551-7372.

The company website is currently under construction.