By LOIS KINDLE

When we’re young, falling is usually no big deal. We just pick ourselves up and get on with life. But the older we get, it can become a major, life-altering or life-threatening problem.

Injuries due to falls are one of the main reasons seniors end up in hospitals – think concussions; traumatic brain injuries; lacerations; and broken bones, especially hips, wrists and shoulders.

“Falls can happen at any age,” said Robin Watt, board chair of the Sun City Center Emergency Squad and longtime emergency medical technician. “In fact, we fall throughout our lives. When we’re young, we can usually jump right up and then quickly check to make sure no one saw us. Unless our fall is from a significant height – off a roof or the top of a stairway – we’re not likely to be seriously injured.

As we age, though, falls become more dangerous, since we are more likely to suffer traumatic injuries,” she continued.

“That’s why it’s so important to stay active throughout our lives to maintain balance, muscle strength, flexibility and bone density, all of which keep us upright.”

September is National Fall Prevention Awareness Month, a time for us all to reevaluate our risk of falling and review strategies for increasing our strength, balance and mobility.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than one in four aging adults reports a fall each year. In 2022, just under 41,000 adults ages 65 and older died from preventable falls, and more than 3.5 million were treated in emergency departments. Those numbers are increasing.

Locally, the SCC Emergency Squad reported 1,537 calls in 2023 for assistance from residents who had fallen, which accounted for 39.7 percent of all service calls. Through August of this year, those numbers are 1,095 and 44.4.

When we stay strong and have good balance, we’re able to control our body’s positioning, whether we’re still or moving. We’re can walk without staggering and climb stairs without tripping, get up from a chair or bend over without falling – all important factors in living independent lives.

Conversely, the inability to do any of these things can lead to serious falls and lives of pain and dependence on others.

Linda Eargle, a local doctor of physical therapy and an emergency medical responder, agrees. She and Watt share responsibility for coordinating the emergency squad’s fall prevention program.

“It doesn’t take one second to fall, but the resulting injuries can be long-standing, even lifelong,” she said. “People trip or slip on throw rugs, wet floors, household fixtures and ladders. They do risky things like wearing sunglasses in a darkened room or attempting activities they know are no longer age appropriate.

“Medical issues, including stroke, heart attack, low blood sugar, dehydration or low blood pressure, can also be involved, as well as the side effects of medication,” Eargle added, noting, the good news is there are all kinds of ways to reduce risks.

“Being aware, not taking risks in the first place and incorporating daily activity are big factors,” she said. Ten minutes of exercises a day has been shown to reduce the risk of falls by 42 percent.”

At 10 a.m., Sept. 17, Eargle is presenting “Falls and Ways to Prevent Them” at Redeemer Lutheran Church, 701 Valley Forge Blvd, Sun City Center. The event is free and open to the public.

Both Eargle and Watt will speak about fall prevention, free of charge to any group gathering. For more information, call 813-633-1411.