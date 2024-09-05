Obituaries for the week of September 5, 2024

Dr. Frederick Elden Taylor

Dr. Frederick Elden Taylor, 78, ascended to Heaven on Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2024. Dr. Taylor was an exceptional man who served as a beloved family physician in the Tampa Bay area for more than four decades. He opened his first office in the 1970s in Tampa, moving to Apollo Beach shortly thereafter to continue his family practice until his retirement in September of 2018. A kind, compassionate and generous man, immensely respected both personally and professionally, he will be greatly missed by this community he has so passionately cared for over the past 40 plus years.

Though this community received the best of him, he would say he was the one who was blessed to have had this community to care for all of these years. He is survived by his devoted wife, Kay Taylor; and a beautiful, blended, loving family, inclusive of his children, Steven (Roberta) Taylor, Suzette (Randall) Davis, Angello Bartolotta, Alisha Bennett, Terese Bartolotta, Christopher (Leana) Taylor, Heather (Nick) Fisher and Kimberly Martin-Bailey; along with his cherished grandchildren, Steven (Mae), Alexandrea, Taylor (David), Randi, Jane, Hayden, Giovanni, Brayden, Codey, Miley, Hope, Nicholas, Frederick and Libby; and his treasured siblings, sisters, Marylou (Val) Blasius and Sue (Dennis) Browning and brother, Bill (Sue) Taylor.

We are certain his precious parents, Al and Jane (Mom) Taylor, received him into their loving arms. It is his family’s greatest desire that as he resides in Heaven, he is golfing with each sunrise and riding his Harley into every glorious sunset.

An open Celebration of Life service will be held Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024, at the First Baptist Church of Ruskin, 820 West College Avenue, at 11 a.m. with private family fellowship immediately following services. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations offered in his name directly to an organization deeply close to Dr. Taylor’s heart, Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Mission, Wimauma, FL, as well as the Lewy Body Dementia Association, Lilburn, GA.

Carl E. Fismer III

Carl Edward Fismer III, affectionately known as “Fizz,” passed away on Aug. 21, 2024, at the age of 85, in Riverview, FL. Born in Hamilton, Ohio, on Oct. 30, 1938, Carl led a life marked by dedication, adventure and service, leaving an indelible mark on everyone he met.

After Carl graduated from Seven-Mile High School, he joined the U.S. Army in 1958 and was a paratrooper in the 82nd Airborne division until 1961. The military instilled in him a sense of discipline, courage and patriotism that he carried throughout his life. After his military service, he returned to Hamilton where he worked as a tool and die maker for Fisher Body and married Donna Sue Spaulding. After Donna’s untimely death, Carl moved to Sarasota, FL in 1970. Carl’s career took a heroic turn when he joined the Sarasota City Fire Department in 1971, serving as a firefighter and member of the county’s first EMT and first paramedic class. Carl was recognized for his bravery and commitment to public safety when he was named Firefighter of the Year in 1974.

After moving in 1980 to the Florida Keys, which he said God created to take his own vacations, Carl embarked on what would become his most thrilling career – becoming a shipwreck diver and treasure finder. His adventures took him around the world, exploring more than 100 ancient shipwrecks and recovering treasures from the sea. He worked on over 100 shipwrecks, including notable sites like the 1733 fleet off the Florida Keys, the 1715 fleet off Fort Pierce, FL, the San Josef off Panama and the Concepcion off the Dominican Republic. One of his favorite dives was with Sir Arthur C. Clarke off Sri Lanka, India. Carl’s passion for maritime history was shared through hundreds of lectures and fundraisers across the country, where he sometimes appeared as “Everyone’s Favorite Pirate,” captivating audiences with tales of sunken treasures.

Beyond his professional life, Carl was a supporter of the U.S. Constitution and a beloved figure in his community, known for his generosity, humor and ability to see the positive in every situation. He loved all animals: turtles, dogs, raccoons, birds, and he rescued many. He was a treasure to his friends and family, always ready with a joke or a helping hand.

Carl is survived by his wife of nearly 50 years, Roberta “Scooter” Benscoter Fismer; his children, Lee Alan Fismer and Diana Lynn Kuehl; grandchildren, David Jeremey Nedley, Danielle Lee Kuehl and Jake Dowling Fismer; his sister, Pamela Corson Spaulding; and many cousins, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Carl Edward Fismer II and Ruth Ann Johns Fismer Corson, and his sister, Marilyn Ruth Fismer Stephenson.

Memorial Services were held at Sun City Center Funeral Home on Tuesday, Sept. 3, at 10 a.m., followed by burial at Sarasota National Cemetery at 2 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Michael Abt Jr. Have A Heart Foundation 1322 US One, Sebastian, FL 32958 or online at https://haveaheartformichael.org.

Carl “Fizz” Fismer lived a life full of adventure and service, leaving behind a legacy of love, laughter and countless stories of the sea. His spirit and tales will continue to inspire those who had the pleasure of knowing him.

Connie Petzak-Horstmann

Connie Petzak-Horstmann, 83, went to be with Jesus on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2024, at LifePath Hospice Home. She drifted off peacefully, surrounded by her family. She is now dancing, singing and worshipping with her Savior in her new glorified body. Connie was born and raised in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, to Clifford and Florence Patsch. She was the eldest of three children, Carol (Michael) Hadjinian and Frederick Patsch. She was educated in Milwaukee at a cosmetology school where she practiced her craft for over 30 years before retiring.

During her high school years, she met and fell in love with a handsome man named Thomas Petzak. They were married for 49 years until his death in 2010. They had three lovely children, Linda (Mark) Hoefing, Laurie Rybicki and Todd Petzak. She is further survived by her grandchildren, Rebecca (Ryan), Elizabeth (Blake), David and Alexandra and great-grandchildren, Katelyn, Tessa, Henry and Lucy.

In 2000, she and Tom decided to escape the harsh winters of Wisconsin and move to Sun City Center, Florida. After Tom’s passing, Connie remained a widow for eight years before meeting Glenn Horstmann, a widower who shared many common interests, number one being their love for their Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. After one year of dating and much prayer, they decided to embark on a covenant marriage in the eyes of the Lord.

Connie was a strong spirit-filled woman of faith who loved Jesus, family and spending time in studying God’s word, who would rather study scripture than do practically anything else. She and Glenn spent many hours studying and praying together or just sharing their hearts. Connie loved her faith family in Friday night small group Bible study and Bell Shoals Apollo Beach Church. She cared deeply and prayed for so many people that they might meet the Savior that she knew and loved.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Samaritans Purse., PO Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607.

An informal Celebration of Life will be held at Bell Shoals Church Apollo Beach, 6414 Golf and Sea Blvd., Apollo Beach, FL, on Sept. 7 at 10 a.m.

Virginia Zwieg

Virginia “Ginny” Zwieg, aged 92, passed away on Aug. 27, 2024, in Sun City Center, Florida. She was born in Milwaukee, WI. Ginny is survived by her husband of 72 years, Roger; daughter, Ellen Kleinschmidt; son-in-law, Kevin; grandsons, Andy (Roseann) and Brian (Mika); and great-granddaughters, Jade and Grace. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Paula.

Ginny graduated from the University of Wisconsin. She taught hearing impaired children for 15 years. Beyond her professional career, Ginny was a classroom and Cancer Society volunteer, a Bethel Bible Study teacher and a Stephen Minister. She was a resident of Ruskin and Freedom Plaza in Sun City Center, FL, for 30 years.

Ginny was a member of Calvary Lutheran Church in Ruskin. She sang in both the Freedom Plaza Chorus and the Calvary Lutheran Choir. Her hobbies included golf, where she was a three-time club champion; synchronized swimming; scuba diving; Tai Chi; yoga; and watercolor painting. She enjoyed numerous cruises, Elderhostels and Intercontinental travels. As full time RV’ers, Ginny and Roger visited many states in the USA, Mexico and Canada.

A private Celebration of Life will be observed at The Oasis Columbarium at Calvary Lutheran Church in Ruskin. Memorials may be given in Ginny Zwieg’s name to Calvary Lutheran Church “Oasis Columbarium,” 1250 E College Ave., Ruskin, FL 33570. Sun City Center Funeral Home in Sun City Center, FL, is assisting the family with arrangements.