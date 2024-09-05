MacBeth and Cheese to present ‘Dial M for Murder’

By LOIS KINDLE

If you’re in the mood for a classic murder mystery, you won’t want to miss the upcoming MacBeth and Cheese production of “Dial M for Murder.” The Frederick Knott play will be presented Sept. 20 to 22 and Sept. 27 to 29 at the Firehouse Cultural Center in Ruskin.

Tickets are on sale now.

The cost is $23 for FCC members and $30 for nonmembers for both the Friday and Saturday evening shows at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday matinees at 3 p.m. Due to its content, the show is suitable for adults, ages 18 and older.

Run time for the three-act play is two hours and 10 minutes, and there will be a 15-to-20-minute intermission. Snacks and beverages will be sold.

The first part of the play is in 3D, so audience members will be handed 3D glasses with their playbills.

“Dial M for Murder” is about retired professional tennis player Tony Wendice, who wants to murder his wife Margot for her money. Over the course of an entire year, he methodically develops what he thinks is the perfect crime and hires someone to do the deed for him, but things go awry.

“The play has compelling characters and a tight script in this classic suspense thriller about deception, betrayal and justice,” said Amy Windle, the director. “The story delves into human nature, the lack of a moral compass and greed for money with all of its twists and turns. If you’re a fan of suspense thrillers, the intrigue of this show is captivating.”

Its cast includes seven volunteer, community actors: Heather Cazzola as Margot Wendice, Mark Mann as Tony Wendice, Mitchell Perera as Max Halliday, Camille Hashem as Captain Lesgate and Stephen Preuss as Inspector Hubbard. Jim Sigel and Vincent Ezeoke play ensemble roles as police officers, a reporter and announcer.

The crew includes Windle as director, Adrienne Lisko as co-director and Claire McColl as stage manager. Rob Lastinger is responsible for lighting, Candy Sigel for sound, Katy Mann for costumes and Michele Delzingaro-Whelan for props.

About MacBeth And Cheese

MacBeth And Cheese is a small, all-volunteer, community theatre group founded in 2019 by Amy Windle and Camille Hashem. The 501(c)(3) nonprofit group partners with the Firehouse Cultural Center to do at least two productions each year at its Center Stage; these have included “Alice’s Wonderland,” “Misery,” “Murder on the Nile,” “Steel Magnolias,” “The Odd Couple,” “Deathtrap” and more.

All of its plays are produced in partnership with the Firehouse Cultural Center, which provides the venue.

On Dec. 14, MacBeth and Cheese will perform matinee and evening staged readings of “A Christmas Carol” and “The Night Before Christmas.” The event will also include audience participation in the singing of Christmas carols.

The Firehouse Cultural Center is at 101 First Ave. NE, Ruskin. For tickets or more information on “Dial M for Murder,” visit www.firehouseculturalcenter.org or call 813-645-7651.