Hillsborough residents consider quality of life issues in high-growth times

By LINDA CHION KENNEY

Thousands of Hillsborough County residents responded to an online survey that captured concerns over growth, traffic, inflation, affordable housing and more.

Findings from the 2024 Resident Survey appear online on at the Hillsborough County Engagement and Education Hub. While the survey drew 17,547 responses overall, some questions drew more responses than others.

In one finding, 55 percent of the 12,394 respondents said they believe the quality of life in Hillsborough County five years from now will be “somewhat” or “significantly” worse, while 28 percent expect life to be “about the same.” Fifteen percent said they expect things to be “somewhat better.” The remaining 3 percent, “significantly better.”

In a related question about level of satisfaction, 47 percent of 9,806 respondents said they were satisfied with the quality of life in Hillsborough, with 26 percent “neither satisfied or dissatisfied.” Nine percent were “very satisfied” and 3 percent were “very dissatisfied.” Fifteen percent were simply “dissatisfied.”

A quick review of comments shows that the ongoing pace of development and the issues that result, such as housing, traffic, utility costs and ecological concerns, weigh heavy on the minds of many.

“Traffic has become insufferable,” one respondent notes. “The outrageous cost of living and lack of good public transportation options are major deterrents to more positive answers on this survey,” wrote another. “Traffic has become insufferable at times.”

The comment that drew the most check marks of agreement, 764, found “insufficient affordable housing is the main concern,” noting as well “over-development of certain areas without regard to livability concerns, too many high-density units within a small footprint, too little concern about sea water rise and ecological protection.”

A response that drew 629 nods of agreement simply stated, “cost of living, housing, unable to maintain.” A third comment, drawing 559 nods of agreement, speculated that “with the rapid growth nobody will be able to afford housing.” And a fourth, with 463 nods, said Hillsborough faces “traffic and non-stop building of homes and infrastructure that can’t keep up.”

Among the many comments, some are hopeful, including one that noted that with growth come both “problems and opportunities,” and that the author is confident “the opportunities will outweigh the problems.” The comment continues, “Most of the growth comes from people who ‘want’ to be here,” and who “will take advantage of the opportunities and help improve the community.”

Another respondent is not so sure.

“You forgot about us that have been here for many years,” the comment reads. “Those of us that have grown up here, raised our children here and [are] raising our children here. Our quality of life has changed so dramatically. I’ll be leaving once I retire. You’ve taken the fun out of my hometown and turned it into such frustration and disappoint[ment].”

The majority of the roughly 17,000 respondents said they have lived in Hillsborough for more than 15 years, with another 17 percent reporting they’ve lived here from five to nine years. All but 2 percent of the respondents said they live here year-round.

Respondents were asked if they would recommend (to a friend, family member or acquaintance) Hillsborough as a place to live, raise children, work, open a business, retire or vacation. More than half of the 16,585 respondents said they “definitely” or “probably” would recommend Hillsborough as a place to work (62 percent), live (60 percent), raise children (53 percent), open a business (52 percent), vacation (45 percent) and retire (42 percent).

As for the opposing sentiments, 58 percent of the 16,585 respondents said they “maybe,” “probably not” or “definitely [would] not” recommend Hillsborough as a place to retire (58 percent), vacation (53 percent), open a business (48 percent), raise children (47 percent), live (39 percent) and work (38 percent).

Respondents were asked to rank from one to 10 the characteristics they find “true of Hillsborough County” based on their personal experience, with one representing “not at all true” and 10 representing “extremely true.” Taking into account respondent rankings 8 through 10, the following characteristics rank more favorably: fire and emergency services (71 percent), parks and public spaces (53 percent), jobs for my skill set (52 [percent], nature preserves (50 percent), water and waste management (48 percent), cultural events, social activities and recreation opportunities (44 percent), personal safety (42 percent), cleanliness of public spaces (41 percent), career opportunities for my children (40 percent), storm and flooding resiliency (34 percent) and sense of community (31 percent).

Taking into account respondent rankings 1 thorugh 3, the following characteristics rank less favorably: public transit (19 percent), homeless support services (19 percent), traffic flow on major roads (20 percent), residential and community services for foster-care youth (20 percent), housing options for all income levels (20 percent), mental and behavioral health support services (22 percent), bicyclist safety (24 percent), pedestrian safety (29 percent), parking availability (30 percent), public roads, bridges, technology and architecture (30 percent), supportive services for an aging population (31 percent), and health care and support services for economically challenged residents, including children and families (31 percent).

For more on the survey, and to review results, visit the Hillsborough County Engagement and Education Hub at https://publicinput.com/hcengage and search for “2024 Resident Survey.”