Calling all chili cooks, chili lovers

By LOIS KINDLE

If you enjoy making chili – or simply love eating it – you’re invited to this year’s annual Chili Cook-off at Cypress Creek Assisted Living and Memory Care.

The free, pet-friendly event will take place Oct. 8 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 970 Cypress Village Blvd., and everyone’s invited to join the festivities. Well-behaved, leashed dogs are welcome.

“I’m still looking for folks who want to bring in a crockpot of their favorite chili,” said Laura Heinrich, the facility’s community relations director. “There’s no entry fee. We supply the tasting cups, spoons, beverages and cookies.

Cooks can make any chili recipe they desire and are asked to bring a copy of their recipe to share if they’re willing.

“Last year, we had 10 contestants, and about 100 people from all around the community turned out to taste their chilis,” she added. “We had people from our Cypress Creek neighborhoods, folks from Sun City Center, staff from local businesses and some of our healthcare partners.”

Speaking of healthcare partners, this year’s panel of three judges are all from Moffitt Cancer Center: Sonya Pflanzer PA; Weaver Jones; and Jazmin Calzada RN, director of nursing.

“We are committed to the communities we serve by hosting workshops on cancer awareness; speaking upon request at luncheons, civic groups and faith-based organizations; and participating in a variety of community events like this one,” said Jeannette Palencia, Moffitt’s senior community outreach coordinator. “And we are can’t wait to bring our healthcare services so much closer to where our patients live and work.”

The panel will be responsible for selecting the Judges’ Choice winner, and attendees will select the winner of the People’s Choice Award. When they arrive, guests will each get a tasting cup for trying any or all the chilis offered, plus one poker chip to use when voting. After they’re done tasting, they’ll simply drop the chip in the bucket of the cook whose chili they liked best.

Each winner will get bragging rights and a $50-bouquet of Florida Lottery scratch-off tickets.

“The Chili Cook-off is one of two community-wide events we host every year,” Heinrich said. “The other is our St. Patrick’s Day Celebration. This year we’re planning a third one for Nov. 5 to celebrate our 25th anniversary in the Ruskin/Sun City Center area.”

Cypress Creek Assisted Living & Memory Care events are held to be involved with the community and build awareness of its presence, services and amenities. Tours of the facility are offered to anyone interested.

The Chili Cook-off started in 2019 to recognize first responders in the community. During the COVID years – 2020 and 2021 – it was cancelled and then resurrected in 2022 as a community-wide event.

“If you like chili, come join us,” Heinrich said. “Everyone is welcome.”

To sign up to bring a pot of chili and compete or to RSVP that you’re planning to attend, call 813-633-7777 or email joy@cypresscreekalf.com/.