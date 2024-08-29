World War II veteran Edward J. Mahoney turns 100

By LOIS KINDLE

Marine Corps Veteran Edward J. Mahoney survived the brutal Pacific theater battles of Guadalcanal, Guam and Iwo Jima during World War II, came home and lived what some might call an uneventful life. He worked as a mechanic, raised a family, moved to Florida in 1958 and retired to Sun City Center 41 years later.

He doesn’t consider himself anyone special, but lots of folks do. More than 60 friends and family members turned out to celebrate his centenary birthday party Aug.14 at Caloosa Golf and Country Club, and part of the festivities included special letters of recognition from President Joe Biden; U.S. Congressman Vern Buchanan; and Ret. Army Lt. Col. Paul Wheat, commander of American Legion Post 246.

Mahoney was born and raised in Dexter, Mo., a farming community of 3,000 people. He graduated from Dexter High School when he was 17 and then enlisted in the Marine Corps in 1942.

After training as a rifleman and sniper at Camp Pendleton, Calif., he was sent in Feb. 1943 to New Zealand and from there to the British Solomon Islands of Guadalcanal and Bougainville.

In Feb. 1945, the 3rd Battalion, 9th Marines landed on the southern tip of Iwo Jima. As part of it, Mahoney spent 34 days on the ash-covered island, fighting Japanese soldiers in the bloodiest battle of World War II.

“I had a rifle and an A4 Browning machine gun,” he said. “I was never wounded, but a lot of friends and really good men died there.”

Like many warriors who return from war, Mahoney keeps most of his memories of the experience to himself.

“I’m sure he didn’t mention too much about the many close calls he had in combat in Guadalcanal, Bougainville, Guam and Iwo Jima,” his son Patrick said. “Let me tell you about one – his attempted landing on Guam in 1944.

“His landing craft took a direct hit and burned. He was the only survivor. Dazed, with all gear lost and powder burns on his legs, he was pulled ashore by someone. He awoke and started inland to find some other Marines.

“Up ahead he saw two Marines manning a machine gun,” his son continued. “When he got there, both were dead. He continued inland and saw a group of Marines standing in a shell hole. Before he could join them, it took a direct hit and all were killed. Finally, he joined his unit and felt relieved as he spent the night in a hole with the chaplain.

“There are so many stories like these; it’s just incredible he survived. He always said he had a guardian angel on his shoulder.”

For his service in the Pacific during World War II, Mahoney received the Presidential Unit Citation with two stars; the Navy Unit Citation with four stars, the Asiatic-Pacific Campaign Streamer with one star; and a WWII Victory Streamer.

Cpl. Mahoney was discharged when the war ended, and he immediately joined the Missouri National Guard, in which he served from 1945 to 1957, earning the rank of sergeant 1st class.

Twice married, he and first wife, Loveta, were married in 1945. Seven years after she died in 1992, he married his current wife, Dessie, who is now 96.

Mahoney has two sons, Mike, (who emceed his dad’s recent centenary birthday party) and Pat, (who organized the celebration with his wife, Lee, but couldn’t attend due to illness; and twin daughters, Joy and Jan; four grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

An avid golfer until five years ago, he says he keeps pretty much in shape, whenever able.

“My knees and hips give me some problems, but I’m otherwise good,” Mahoney said, adding he has no special diet, chews his food well and allows himself bourbon every day and a cigar once a week.

“Now I sit pretty much on my behind and spend time on my computer,” he said. “I feel good.”

The new centenarian said his greatest accomplishment is living 100 years.

“You have to have good genes; live a good, clean life; and treat others like you’d like to be treated to last this many years,” he said. “My mother was 99 when she died.”

Mahoney is amazed at the things he’s seen over the past 10 decades.

“It blows my mind to think how far we’ve come in this world, what’s still to come and where we’ll go in the next 100 years,” he said.

“I’ve had a good, happy life,” he added. “I have no regrets, and I would do it all over. I always had a job, saved what I earned and enjoyed good health. I wish all that for everyone.”