South Shore man bikes cross-country in 55 days

Valencia Lakes resident Stephen Lawrence recently cycled 4,200-miles coast to coast across 10 states and four mountain ranges in the Ride Yr Bike LLC’s annual Trans-Am Bike Race.

For anyone to complete the course is amazing, but Lawence did it at age 70.

The trek involved his following a set course and cycling unassisted from the Pacific coast in Astoria, Ore., to the Chesapeake Bay on the Atlantic coast in Yorktown, Va. It began at 6 a.m. June 2, and ended 55 days later on July 27.

Thirty-one men and women started the trek and 18 completed it.

“Only one other 70-year-old ever finished the race, and it took 97 days,” Lawrence said. “This year’s winner was a 21-year-old guy from the New York area who finished in 19 days.”

This competition isn’t for the faint-hearted.

Riding on mostly country roads through Oregon, Idaho, Montana, Wyoming, Colorado, Kansas, Missouri, Illinois, Kentucky and Virginia, Lawrence encountered all kinds of weather.

“There are a lot of challenges,” he said, noting after Wyoming, for example, there were no shoulders on the roads and many days he faced very strong head winds and lots of rain.

“It’s a physically and mentally demanding race. You get up, ride all day, sleep and do it all over again. I was alone for 55 days, and rarely talked to anyone.”

Lawrence said some folks living by the course would occasionally come out to cheer, offer water, drinks or food. Otherwise, it was just him and the bike.

He traveled over many types of terrain, including switchback roads with hairpin turns in the mountains and 192,000 feet of elevation climbs to rollers (up and down roads) and flat plains. Temperatures were as low as 20 degrees up into the 100s.

He had to find lodging and food stops on his own, and it had to be on the course and available to all riders. Meals came from gas stations, convenience stores and a rare restaurant. This involved his making daily decisions about how many miles to ride, taking into consideration where he needed to stop.

“At times, I feel really amazed I did it,” Lawrence said. “It was a great experience, a unique and interesting way to see America.

“I’ll certainly do another ultra bike race, but probably not the Trans Am,” he continued. Obviously, at 70 and older, I have a limited number of these types of rides left in my body, but there still are some beautiful places I’d like to ride across.”

Lawrence is already considering the Mishigami Bicycle Challenge next summer, which involves cycling 1,100 miles through four states – Illinois, Wisconsin and Michigan, including its upper peninsula, Indiana and back to Illinois around Lake Michigan.

Only 1,100 miles? After the Trans Am, that race should be a piece of cake.