Obituaries for the week of August 29, 2024

Dr. Frank E. Taylor

Dr. Frederick Elden Taylor, 78, ascended to Heaven on Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2024. Dr. Taylor was an exceptional man who served as a beloved family physician in the Tampa Bay area for more than four decades. He opened his first office in the 1970s in Tampa, moving to Apollo Beach shortly thereafter to continue his family practice until his retirement in September of 2018. A kind, compassionate and generous man, immensely respected both personally and professionally, he will be greatly missed by this community he has so passionately cared for over the past 40 plus years.

Though this community received the best of him, he would say he was the one who was blessed to have had this community to care for all of these years. He is survived by his devoted wife, Kay Taylor; and a beautiful, blended, loving family, inclusive of his children, Steven (Roberta) Taylor, Suzette (Randall) Davis, Angello Bartolotta, Alisha Bennett, Terese Bartolotta, Christopher (Leana) Taylor, Heather (Nick) Fisher and Kimberly Martin-Bailey; along with his cherished grandchildren, Steven (Mae), Alexandrea, Taylor (David), Randi, Jane, Hayden, Giovanni, Brayden, Codey, Miley, Hope, Nicholas, Frederick and Libby; and his treasured siblings, sisters, Marylou (Val) Blasius and Sue (Dennis) Browning, and brother, Bill (Sue) Taylor.

We are certain his precious parents, Al and Jane (Mom) Taylor, received him into their loving arms. It is his family’s greatest desire that as he resides in Heaven, he is golfing with each sunrise and riding his Harley into every glorious sunset.

An open Celebration of Life service will be held Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024, at the First Baptist Church of Ruskin, 820 West College Avenue, at 11 a.m. with private family fellowship immediately following services. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations offered in his name directly to an organization deeply close to Dr. Taylor’s heart, Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Mission, Wimauma, FL, as well as the Lewy Body Dementia Association, Lilburn, GA.

Carrol Virginia Spence

Sept. 29, 1934 – June 5, 2024

Carrol Virginia Spence, 89, loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, passed peacefully in her home on June 5, 2024, under the care of Hospice and her family. Virginia was the daughter of Orville and Mildred Brown, originally of Sheldon, Missouri. The Brown family moved to Raytown Missouri when Virginia was 3 years old and became cornerstone members of Spring Valley Baptist Church of Raytown, MO. Virginia attended and graduated from Raytown High School in 1953. She met her husband Kenneth B. Spence while a member of the high school marching band. They were married on June 24th, 1955, at Spring Valley Baptist Church and celebrated 65 years of marriage. Virginia and Kenneth lived in Raytown, MO, for 50 years, raising their family. They retired to Nixa, MO, where they lived for 10 years before moving to Sun City Center, FL, in 2012.

Virginia attended business courses after high school and put her book-keeping acumen and head for business to good use. She kept books for her younger sister’s antiques business and worked as a comptroller for a local insurance company. In 1978, Virginia and Kenneth took a leap of faith and opened their own business, turning a small candle, collectibles and miniaturist hobby store into a thriving business for 27 years before retirement.

Throughout her life, Virginia was a devoted Christian and was actively involved in spreading the Gospel. Kenneth was a part-time Baptist music minister for 20 years. These included Buckner, MO, Baptist Church; Loma Vista Baptist Church of Raytown, MO; Besonia Baptist Church of Kansas City, MO; and Ruskin Heights Baptist Church of Kansas City, MO. At each church Virginia supported the congregation where led, as a Sunday-school teacher or leader of the WMU; she also assisted the children and youth ministries and was an active choir member at each church. When the couple moved to Florida, they joined Trinity Baptist Church of Sun City Center.

Virginia enjoyed boating and water sports at Lake of the Ozarks and summer camping & travel trips with her family and friends. She enjoyed hosting friends for a game of cards. Virginia was a talented seamstress and also excelled at many crafts throughout her life, such as quilting, knitting and crochet, pottery, beading and jewelry making, and was a talented artist.

Virginia is predeceased by her husband, Kenneth B. Spence, and her parents, Orville and Mildred Brown. She is survived by her sister, Mary Jane Brown-Swisher, and her three children, Bruce (Judith) Spence, Kent (Cristina) Spence and Carrol (Russell) Mell. Virginia has 11 grandchildren, Jessica Spence, Stephen (Madoka) Spence, Ben Spence, Courtney (Chris) Coffman, Dustin ( Jaclynn ) Spence, Kris Spence, Nicholas Spence, Jacob Vaught, Adam Vaught, Nathaniel Vaught and Parker Skouby. Virginia has nine great-grandchildren, Chase Coffman, Peyton Coffman, Teagan Coffman, Hunter Spence, Madison Spence, Miles Spence, Cole Spence, Abigal Spence, Mako Spence and Everly Spence.

The family will hold a private celebration of Virginia’s life in southern Missouri in September, which would have been her 90th birthday, where the extended family can gather together and honor her. If you would like to send a card or message of love or a fond memory you have of Virginia, contact Carrol Mell, and it will be included in the celebration.

Daniel Paul Meier

Daniel Paul Meier, 71, passed away on Aug. 13 , 2024. The son of Henry Meier and Ruth Snitker Meier, he was born in Lexington, NC. He moved to Sun City Center, FL, in December of 2018, with his wife Jennifer, where they made so many amazing friends.

Daniel is survived by his wife, Jennifer McAtee; a daughter, Heather Burns (Tommy); a son, Joshua Meier (Kim); a daughter, Joy Bailey (Tyler); a son, John Meier; a brother, David Meier(Dremia); a sister, Marlene Jordan; grandchildren, Isaac Burns, Jacob Burns, Kaitlyn Burns, Ayla Meier, Lily Meier, Mila Meier and Ephraim Bailey.

The celebration of life will be from 10 a.m. to noon on Aug. 29, 2024, at United Methodist Church, 1971 Haverford Ave., SCC, FL 33573. Park in the Del Web parking lot; service will be held in Room 30. Refreshments will be served.