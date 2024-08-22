Southshore Coastal Insurance to open Sept. 3

By LOIS KINDLE

Homeowners and automobile insurance policies in Florida are among the most expensive nationwide, creating big headaches for both residents and business owners.

She found this so much so that Cheryl DeLeon, former owner of D & L Insurance, decided to return to the industry after three and a half years by opening Southshore Coastal Insurance next month. DeLeon; her husband, Ruben; and father/silent partner, Mark Sloat, are the new agency’s co-owners.

Its doors will officially open for business at 605 U.S. 41 S, Ruskin, Sept. 3, and DeLeon will immediately begin helping folks with their residential and/or commercial policy needs.

“People are often unaware that they have many options to consider when purchasing insurance coverage,” Deleon said. “Our mission at Southshore Coastal Insurance is to ensure you have the right coverage for the best price.

“We are fully transparent,” she added. “Customers are our priority, and we’ll do all the legwork for them to get the lowest premium for the most coverage possible.”

Southshore Coastal Insurance employees include son, Ruben, agent and certified customer service representative, and Kristin Betances, certified customer service representative.

Commercial carriers include Universal Property & Casualty, Progressive, Kemper, Traveler’s and more, with products ranging from workers compensation coverage and general liability to commercial vehicles.

Residential carriers include Progressive, Olympus, Tower Hill, American Integrity and others offering automobile, homeowners and/or umbrella policies.

“All of our companies are A-rated, and they offer standard and nonstandard coverage,” DeLeon said.

To get a quote, email info@southshorecoastal.com/; stop by the office at 605 U.S. 41 S, Ruskin; or call (813) 922-4049. You can also request one online at https://www.southshorecoastal.com/quote/.

Southshore Coastal Insurance will celebrate its grand opening and ribbon cutting with members of the SouthShore Chamber of Commerce on Wed., Sept. 18. The event will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., and you’re invited to join the festivities and meet the staff. Hors d’oeuvres and light refreshments will be served.

About the owners

Ruben and Cheryl DeLeon are lifelong residents of Ruskin. Married 38 years, they were teenage sweethearts who graduated from East Bay High School in 1985 and 1986, respectively.

Ruben retired as an Army Green Beret after 23 years at the rank of E-8 master sergeant.

Cheryl has more than 25 years in the insurance industry. Prior to owning D & L Insurance with her husband from 2009 to 2021, she worked for Clifton & Lewis Insurance in Ruskin and Great Florida Insurance in Tampa.

The couple have four adult children – Justin, Jessica, Jasmine and Ruben, plus eight grandkids and two more on the way.