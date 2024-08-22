By LOIS KINDLE

Josh Ricard’s longtime dream of bringing people together through his food is finally coming to fruition.

The 42-year-old Apollo Beach resident and his wife, Melanie Davis, recently purchased what he calls a fully equipped “28-foot restaurant kitchen on wheels” to take his company, Roots Southern BBQ, to the next level.

The rolling kitchen’s first stop will be Thursday, Aug. 22, when Ricard will prepare, sell and serve his authentic, South Carolina-style BBQ from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 701 U.S. 41 S, Ruskin (at the southwest corner of U.S. 41 and College Ave. in the same plaza as the Ruskin Seafood Co. and Fringe Benefits Salon).

ROOTS Southern BBQ is more than its delicious, high quality grilled meats. Its tagline is “flavors passed down, memories served up.”

Ricard’s passion is expressing the Southern hospitality he experienced as a child in South Carolina with his family. He learned to butcher hogs, cut wood, build a pit and cook all day alongside his grandfather, Pops. Family members and friends would pull in off the road, come by to chat and spend some genuine quality time together. Ricard still cherishes memories like these and wants to create that same kind of atmosphere here in South Shore wherever he parks his food kitchen.

“I enjoy everything about cooking,” he said. “It’s relaxing, something that ties family and friends together.”

“I’ve never seen anyone so passionate about it,” his wife said. “He prepares food with love, not just to fill an order.

Everything he makes is great, fresh, Southern-cooked food but highly elevated.”

When Ricard cooks, he’s honoring his South Carolina roots and traditions. He hopes people will enjoy what he prepares and create memorable experiences around it.

Roots Southern BBQ’s standard grill menu will include pulled pork, BBQ Carolina gold chicken leg quarters and baby-back ribs.

“The flavor of the meat is what people want, but mine stands on its own,” Ricard said. “I’ve always said you can put sauce on a rag and make it taste good.”

While he doesn’t like to overpower his meat with smoke or sauces, Ricard makes his own rub and mop and offers five delicious homemade sauces for folks who enjoy them. They include his signature Carolina mustard; Carolina vinegar-based; sweet and tangy; Jalapeño (little sweet with little heat); and Hawaiian BBQ (ketchup-based with fresh garlic, ginger and soy sauce).

On different nights, the menu may also feature special items like shrimp and grits, fried catfish, catfish stew, pork belly burnt ends, South Carolina onion sausage and more.

Sides will include butter-swim biscuits, collard greens, macaroni & cheese, fresh salad and homemade dressing, baked beans, potato salad, slaw and more.

Cold, nonalcoholic beverages like sweet tea and lemonade will be available. And occasionally, when he’s in the mood, Ricard will make one of his fabulous homemade desserts.

“For now, we’ll have no fixed location,” he said. “We’ll be parking on sites in Ruskin and Apollo Beach. You can check our Facebook page to see where we’re at.”

“I’m ready,” Ricard continued. “I want to create an environment like my grandfather’s place. People can come, hang out and enjoy the experience I did back home.”

For more information, visit Roots Southern BBQ on Facebook, email rootssouthernbbq@gmail.com or call (803) 577-5726.