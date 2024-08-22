Home Headlines Roots Southern BBQ new rolling kitchen
‘hits the streets’ Aug. 22
HeadlinesNews

Roots Southern BBQ new rolling kitchen
‘hits the streets’ Aug. 22

by theObserver

By LOIS KINDLE

Josh Ricard’s longtime dream of bringing people together through his food is finally coming to fruition.

The 42-year-old Apollo Beach resident and his wife, Melanie Davis, recently purchased what he calls a fully equipped “28-foot restaurant kitchen on wheels” to take his company, Roots Southern BBQ, to the next level.

The rolling kitchen’s first stop will be Thursday, Aug. 22, when Ricard will prepare, sell and serve his authentic, South Carolina-style BBQ from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 701 U.S. 41 S, Ruskin (at the southwest corner of U.S. 41 and College Ave. in the same plaza as the Ruskin Seafood Co. and Fringe Benefits Salon).

MELANIE DAVIS PHOTO
The fully equipped professional kitchen in the new 28-foot Roots Southern BBQ mobile trailer includes a 60-inch range with six burners, two 40-pound fryers and a 24-inch griddle. Owner Josh Ricard will cook for the community in it for the first time Aug. 22 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 701 U.S. 41 S, Ruskin.

COURTESY PHOTO
Roots Southern BBQ owner Josh Ricard is seen during a visit back home in South Carolina mopping pork shoulders. He prepares his own rub and mop for the meat he cooks for customers here in South Shore.

MELANIE DAVIS PHOTO
Melanie Davis and her husband, Josh Ricard, are pictured here in their brand new, Roots Southern BBQ rolling kitchen. Daughters Kate, Roxy and Ginger will be involved in the family business.

ROOTS Southern BBQ is more than its delicious, high quality grilled meats. Its tagline is “flavors passed down, memories served up.”

Ricard’s passion is expressing the Southern hospitality he experienced as a child in South Carolina with his family. He learned to butcher hogs, cut wood, build a pit and cook all day alongside his grandfather, Pops. Family members and friends would pull in off the road, come by to chat and spend some genuine quality time together. Ricard still cherishes memories like these and wants to create that same kind of atmosphere here in South Shore wherever he parks his food kitchen.

“I enjoy everything about cooking,” he said. “It’s relaxing, something that ties family and friends together.”

“I’ve never seen anyone so passionate about it,” his wife said. “He prepares food with love, not just to fill an order.

Everything he makes is great, fresh, Southern-cooked food but highly elevated.”

When Ricard cooks, he’s honoring his South Carolina roots and traditions. He hopes people will enjoy what he prepares and create memorable experiences around it.

Roots Southern BBQ’s standard grill menu will include pulled pork, BBQ Carolina gold chicken leg quarters and baby-back ribs.

COURTESY PHOTO
Josh Ricard’s grandfather, Pops. Ricard will hang the shirt seen in this photo in his mobile kitchen to honor him and as inspiration.

“The flavor of the meat is what people want, but mine stands on its own,” Ricard said. “I’ve always said you can put sauce on a rag and make it taste good.”

While he doesn’t like to overpower his meat with smoke or sauces, Ricard makes his own rub and mop and offers five delicious homemade sauces for folks who enjoy them. They include his signature Carolina mustard; Carolina vinegar-based; sweet and tangy; Jalapeño (little sweet with little heat); and Hawaiian BBQ (ketchup-based with fresh garlic, ginger and soy sauce).

On different nights, the menu may also feature special items like shrimp and grits, fried catfish, catfish stew, pork belly burnt ends, South Carolina onion sausage and more.

Sides will include butter-swim biscuits, collard greens, macaroni & cheese, fresh salad and homemade dressing, baked beans, potato salad, slaw and more.

Cold, nonalcoholic beverages like sweet tea and lemonade will be available. And occasionally, when he’s in the mood, Ricard will make one of his fabulous homemade desserts.

JOSH RICARD PHOTO
This old barn, near Lexington, South Carolina, is where, as a child, Josh Ricard learned from his grandfather, “Pops,” to butcher hogs and cook them in a pit. It’s where he developed his passion for cooking as a way to abring family and friends together.

“For now, we’ll have no fixed location,” he said. “We’ll be parking on sites in Ruskin and Apollo Beach. You can check our Facebook page to see where we’re at.”

MELANIE DAVIS PHOTO
Apollo Beach resident Josh Ricard, owner of Roots Southern BBQ, stands beside his new fully equipped kitchen on wheels. The weathered barnwood wrap was made by South Shore Signs to mimic his grandad’s old “Smoke House” barn in South Carolina.

“I’m ready,” Ricard continued. “I want to create an environment like my grandfather’s place. People can come, hang out and enjoy the experience I did back home.”

For more information, visit Roots Southern BBQ on Facebook, email rootssouthernbbq@gmail.com or call (803) 577-5726.

0 comment
2
Facebook

You may also like

Harvest Award honorees include Riverview teacher as fair...

Que for a Cure a must for BBQ...

Southshore Coastal Insurance to open Sept. 3

School zone camera enforcement carries $100 fine for...

Inspira to host communitywide Health Carnival

Community engagement in view as AdventHealth Riverview readies...

Tickets on sale now for Jack of Diamonds

Community group meeting to connect dots on integrated...

‘Teaching to Excellence’ gifts school supplies to educators...

Kiwanis Club of Southshore celebrates ‘StoryWalk’ opening in...

Follow by Email
Facebook