Que for a Cure a must for BBQ fans

By LOIS KINDLE

If you love BBQ and want to taste some of the best around, head on over to the International Independent Showmen’s Association, Aug. 23 and 24, for Seize the Moment Foundation Que for a Cure BBQ Fundraiser and Competition.

It will take place at 6915 Riverview Drive, Riverview. Parking is $5, and admission to Que for the Cure is free.

“This is our third year of Que for a Cure and our biggest yet,” said Ronni-Kay Elser, the foundation’s founder. “More than 70 teams will be competing.

The event will feature pitmasters LeeAnn Whippen Myron Mixon, Sweet Smoke Q, GetChewSum, Tillman’s BBQ and more; pro wrestler Ric Savage; and 102.5 FM The Bone Radio host/comedian Johnny B. Local musicians will include Randy McNeely, Skylar Clark, DJ D Stiles and Joe’s Garage Band.

On Friday, visitors can watch the Kids Que Competition from 6:30-7:30 p.m. for grillers in two brackets – ages 11 and younger and 12 to 16; dessert, sauce and mystery box competitions; a petting zoo; rock climbing wall; facepainting; live music and entertainment; food and craft vendors.

On tap Saturday will be the Professional & Backyard BBQ Competition; all-day live music/entertainment; the People’s Choice Competition from 2 to 4 p.m.; face painting, petting zoo and rock climbing wall; an awards presentation at 5 p.m.; and a comedy show at 7.

“To enter the People’s Choice Competition and get samples of over 50 teams’ pulled pork, there is a $25 charge,” Elser said. “Now we know many people can’t eat 50 samples, so feel free to share, but remember only the purchaser gets to vote for one favorite.

The event will also feature a raffle, silent auction and 50/50 drawing. Monster Energy will be handing out samples during the event.

Que for the Cure is a fundraiser for the Seize the Moment Foundation Inc., a 501(C) 3 nonprofit organization. Its mission is to raise local, state and nationwide awareness about epilepsy and seizures, raise funding for research/development and provide assistance to families who need treatment and support. Donations to the foundation will be accepted on-site, and all event proceeds, including those from the sale of Que for a Cure and Seize the Moment Foundation merchandise, will go to the foundation.

Our goal is to raise $40,000 for medical research, patient care and surgery for as many patients as possible,” Elser said. “We also hope to send two kids to the Epilepsy Summer Camp next year.”

To learn more, call 863-623-3120 or visit http://www.queforacureseizethemoment.org/, Seize the Moment Foundation Inc. on Facebook or seizethemomentfoundation on Instagram.