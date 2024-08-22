Obituaries for the week of August 22, 2024

Joan Macholl

It is with a profound sense of loss that we report the passing of Joan Macholl (89). Joan was born to Arnold and Winnifred Homan and grew up in Rochester, New York, with her younger brother, Richard.

Joan graduated from the State University of New York in Albany with a degree in business education, and earned an MA in Business Education from Pace University.

Joan met the love of her life, John Macholl, at SUNY Albany at the bridge table. They married in November of 1958 and had their only child, Eileen, one year later.

Both John and Joan had three-decade long careers teaching business education subjects to high school students. Their careers began in upstate NY, and they moved to northern Westchester County, NY, in the mid-1960s.

As teachers, they had summers free and spent those at a lake-front cottage in Nova Scotia, Canada, for 50 glorious summers.

After retirement, John and Joan moved to Sun City Center, FL. They travelled the world, teaching bridge together on world-class cruise ships for 4-6 weeks per year over 15 years. Joan was smart, extroverted, generous, and she always had a story to tell. She was an advocate for education and could often be found quizzing people about their plans for further education – She was an advocate and encourager! She was an active member of the A.A.U.W., where she helped set up a scholarship for the most improved fifth-grade girls in public schools. She lived an exceptionally good life, filled with John’s beautiful piano music, bridge, teaching, golf and, most importantly, love.

Joan’s passing leaves many people grieving and remembering her profound impact on their lives. She is survived by her daughter, Eileen Macholl (Barbara Anderson-Greenfield); brother, Richard Homan; niece, Ruth Homan; granddaughter, Elizabeth Greenfield (Ann Petricca); and great-grandson, Michael Petricca Greenfield. Joan also leaves behind many beloved nieces and nephews. Joan, Eileen and Barbara share family members by choice whom they call “family of love”: Gail and Al Moore; their children, Allison Moore (Christopher Culligan) and Melissa Moore (Skylar Du Mesnil); and their grandchildren, Aiden, Ben and Sam Culligan and Isabella and Emmitt Du Mesnil.

Joan’s physical remains will be cremated by Sun City Center Funeral Home. An hors d’oeuvres and cocktails party (with John’s piano music playing in the background) will be held in the Atrium at Freedom Plaza, 1010 American Eagle Boulevard, Sun City Center, FL, on Friday, Aug. 16, from 3 to 4:30 p.m. – this is what Joan requested to be her Celebration of Life – please come if you can (and spread the word). Her ashes will be scattered – along with John’s – on Molega Lake in Nova Scotia, where they spent so many wonderful summers.

Her spirit will live on in the memories of those who loved her and those many others whose lives she touched.

Cherish every moment.

Sandra Marie Smith

Ms. Sandra Marie Smith, age 82, of Brandenburg, KY, passed away peacefully on Friday, Aug. 9, 2024, at her residence. Sandi was born March 12, 1942, the daughter of George and Virginia (Hosmer) Wetteland. She was raised in Sturbridge, MA, though spent most of her adult life in Riverview, FL.

Sandi was a caring and devoted Christian. She was also the very proud, long term business owner of Cinderella Cleaning Services in Riverview, FL. She enjoyed shopping, doll collecting and ceramics but mostly just loved spending time with her family. She was classy, sassy and in her own words “alright for a girl.” Sandi never met a stranger and was always one to say ““It’s never a good bye-it’s I’ll see ya later.”

Sandi was preceded in death by her parents; her longtime companion, Gary Becker; and three siblings, Carl Wetteland, Howie Mooney, and Sonja Cooper. She is survived by two children, Cheryl McCloud, and Raymond “Chip” Heroux; six grandchildren, Kari (Scott) Farole, Katie (Jared) Richardson, Troy (Jessica) Jobe, Cody (Lauren) Jobe, Heath (Melissa) Heroux and Shane Heroux; 10 great grandchildren, Dominic, Magan, Zaynah, Rayleigh, Carter, Benjamin, Alex, Alaina, Lexie and Rylan; and her sister, Margaret Harmon.

In honoring Sandi’s wishes, the family has chosen cremation, with no public services to be held. Online condolences may be left at www.hagerfuneral home.com/.

Billy Jay Groce

Billy Jay Groce of Ruskin, FL, went to be with his Lord, surrounded by family, on Monday, Aug. 12, 2024. He was born Dec. 20, 1931, in New Castle, PA. He was married to the love of his life, Lois (Bechtal), for 43 years before her passing in 1996. He is survived by five children, Clayton Groce (Carol), Nancy Saltzgaver, Kathy Lockhart, Karen Tanski (Steve) and Doug Groce, 13 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.

He served his Lord faithfully for over 75 years. He attended First Christian Church in New Castle, PA, until 1969 when he moved his family to Florida. He was a member and former trustee of Northside Baptist Church in Ruskin for over 54 years.

Bill was drafted in 1951 by Connie Mack of the Kansas City Athletics as a third baseman. Unfortunately, he never got to fulfill his dream of playing pro baseball. He was drafted by Harry Truman the same year and served his country from 1951 till 1954. He served in Korea as a tank division commander and obtained the rank of Sargent First Class FSC. He frequently played fast pitch baseball, fast pitch softball and slow pitch softball while he was able.

He was a self-made man, starting a Western Auto store in 1955 in PA and then buying and operating Thompson Auto Parts in Ruskin until his retirement in 1989.

He never lost his passion for God, his family and his church family. He has obtained everlasting life with his Lord and awaits His return.

Services will be Saturday, Aug. 24, at 11 a.m. at Northside Baptist Church in Ruskin with dinner to follow at noon.