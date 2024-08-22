By LINDA CHION KENNEY

Barn in the U.S.A. is the theme this year for the Hillsborough County Fair, which for the first time will be preceded three weeks by the prestigious Harvest Awards ceremony, which includes an award for a Riverview High School teacher.

Overall, six honorees, along with six “Friends of the Fair,” are set to be recognized Thursday, Oct. 10, at a noon luncheon, in the main exhibit hall at the Hillsborough County Fairgrounds in Dover. As a standalone event, the Harvest Awards luncheon precedes the opening of the 12-day Hillsborough County Fair, which kicks off Thursday, Oct. 31. The lunch in prior years was held opening day at the fair.

This year’s award recipients include Karen Hamilton, an agricultural education/vet assisting teacher at Riverview High, who was named this year’s Outstanding Woman in Agriculture.

“Karen epitomizes the ability of educators to be great influencers of youth through her commitment to high standards, while at the same time showing great compassion and care for all her students,” said Betty Jo Tompkins, a member of the fair executive board and a past Harvest Award recipient for Lifetime Achievement in Agriculture.

“Karen is one of those people who goes above and beyond,” added Tompkins, who, with Suzanne Churchwell, is co-chair of this year’s Harvest Awards program. “I don’t know how else to say it. She’s a super, super good educator, committed to overall achievement, not only in her subject of agriculture but also in life skills overall.”

Also on the list of Harvest Awards recipients are Dennis Carlton Sr. (Lifetime Achievement Award), Hinton Farms (Farm Family of the Year), Keel Farm (Outstanding Agribusiness) and VISTA Gardens, for Village Institute for Sustainable Technologies and Agriculture (Urban Agriculture). This year’s Next Generation Farmer is Eric Davis, of Eric’s Land Management (ELM).

The Oct. 10 luncheon will highlight as well six “Friends of the Fair,” including Charley Belcher (FOX-13), Parkesdale Farms and Hillsborough County Farm Bureau. Another three awards, focused on youth development, recognize Hillsborough County public schools, Hillsborough FFA and Hillsborough County 4-H and Extension, an arm of the UF/IFAS Extension office in Seffner.

Overall, “This year’s awards were selected from an extensive list of outstanding individuals and organizations that have contributed mightily to the success of agriculture within Hillsborough County and the state of Florida,” said Tompkins, a past Riverview Citizen of the Year, as recognized by the Greater Riverview Chamber of Commerce, now known as the Central Hillsborough County Chamber of Commerce.

According to Tompkins, “Many people don’t realize the tremendous impact of Florida agriculture, including the fact that the state ranks first in the country in the production of Valencia oranges, watermelon, sweet corn, indoor horticulture and more.”

Tompkins noted as well the impact of the strawberry industry, which is focused in East Hillsborough County and celebrated each year at the Florida Strawberry Festival in Plant City, next set for Feb. 27 to March 9, 2025. Despite urban growth, “The strength of the strawberry industry in Hillsborough County continues to be significant, with more acreage planned in 2024 than even in 2023,” Tompkins said.

For years the Harvest Awards were presented at the fairgrounds the same day the fair opened. “The decision was made to move the Harvest Awards to an earlier date because it simply became too hectic to hold it opening day,” Tompkins said, noting that some 300 agricultural leaders, government officials, community representatives and youth are expected to attend the luncheon. “We realized also it is a great lead-in for people getting ready to participate in the fair.”

Toward that end, a host of deadlines approach for contests and competitions that bring the best of the county in view at the 12-day fair.

Competitions run the gamut from Harvest Queen to youth livestock shows for rabbits, goats, swine, sheep, dairy, beef, steers and poultry (including chickens, ducks and turkeys). While basically all the contest deadlines have passed for the livestock shows, many more loom for a host of non-livestock competitions, including arts and crafts; art and photography; baking, canning and dehydrated foods; clothing construction; crocheting, knitting, needlework and quilting; general homemaking; and horticulture.

Add to the list, under the auspices of the Florida Conservation Coalition, the Youth Rain Barrel Decorating Contest and Youth Plant Show. On Sunday, Nov. 10, the Florida Conservation Coalition is set to present the Super Plant Auction at the Hillsborough County Fair. It’s set to feature high-quality plant materials, grown by local nurserymen and available for reasonable prices through a live auction. Proceeds benefit youth conservation programs, mini-grants and scholarships.

For more on contests, competitions and other fair matters, visit www.hillsboroughcountyfair.org/ or call 813-737-FAIR (3247). The Hillsborough County Fairgrounds is at 215 Sydney Washer Road, Dover.