Tickets on sale now for Jack of Diamonds

By LOIS KINDLE

The Pelican Players Community Theater will present the laugh-out-loud comedy Jack of Diamonds, Aug. 29 to 31, at the Kings Point Veterans Theater, 1900 Clubhouse Drive, Sun City Center.

This door-slamming farce, written by Marcia Kash and Douglas E. Hughes, is the story of a group of seniors who’ve lost everything they’ve invested and are preparing to move out of their posh retirement community. As they do, they learn the man they entrusted with their money, a smooth-talking financial advisor named Barney Effward, has been arrested for bilking his clients out of their savings through a Ponzi scheme. They immediately set out to seek revenge and a find way to recoup their losses. Pandemonium ensues.

“By pooling their talents together, these seniors concoct a hilarious scheme of their own,” said Donna Fiore, who co-directs the comedy with Julie Ramsey. “It’s a fun show about the challenges of aging, which everyone faces at some point. Get ready to laugh.”

Ramsey agrees. “The play is a comedy with serious undertones,” she said. “It not only entertains but also inspires you to think critically about the dynamics of trust, vulnerability and the consequences of deception. It celebrates those who, despite being wronged, refuse to be defeated.”

“Our cast and crew are working tirelessly to bring this story to life, capturing the heart and humor of this complex tale.”

The show’s actors include Jack Parry, Steve Pruess, Wendy Smith, Cyd Charrow, Judy Rodman, Carol MacAlister, Mike Galiszuski, Guy Bailey and Tarie MacMillan. The crew includes Carolann Olson stage manager, and set designers James Williams and Kevin Steinke.

Don’t miss your chance to see the play, starting Thursday, Aug. 29, at 6:30 p.m.; Friday, Aug. 30 at 1:30 p.m.; and Saturday, Aug. 31, at 1:30 and 6:30 p.m. Doors open 30 minutes before curtain.

Tickets are available at the Kings Point Box Office in the North Clubhouse from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday-Friday. They will also be sold at the door. Seating is caberet-style and bleachers.

Evening performances are $16, and matinees are $13. Only checks or cash will be accepted, and exact amounts appreciated.

Founded in 1981, the Pelican Players Community Theater is a 501(c)(3) organization run completely by volunteers. Its mission is to promote the dramatic arts through stage productions, murder-mystery dinner theaters, radio shows and educational activities.

All profits go toward the Pelican Players Scholarship Fund, which is handled by Community Foundation Tampa Bay and benefits local students pursuing the arts.

Jack of Diamonds is the Pelican Players second main-stage production this year. It’s next one, The Witch in 204, will be presented in November.