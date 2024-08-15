‘Teaching to Excellence’ gifts school supplies to educators as chamber seeks new leader

By LINDA CHION KENNEY

School officials, teachers, community businesses, nonprofits, service professionals and agency representatives were out in force at the Barn Theatre at Winthrop on Aug. 7 to celebrate teachers working in Riverview and south county schools.

They were there for the annual “Teaching to Excellence” event, which traces its roots to a teacher breakfast, which Earl Lennard, then the superintendent of schools, impressed upon the Greater Riverview Chamber of Commerce to launch. The chamber earlier this year changed its name to Central Hillsborough County Chamber of Commerce.

A former chamber board member, Lennard pushed for the event as a great way to support new teachers and to welcome veteran educators teaching for the first time at Riverview or another south county school. The event started as a breakfast, and for years took place at the “Gibtown Showmen’s Club” event center in Gibsonton.

Lennard, superintendent of schools from 1996 to 2005, died in December of 2019 after a long illness. The chamber continues to support a scholarship in his memory for graduating high school seniors seeking to pursue academic studies or workforce training.

At the Aug. 7 event, Lennard’s wife, Annabel, posed for a photo with school district leadership, before a backdrop created by Craig Beckinger, founder and CEO of ABC Events. His booth was one among many, offering school supplies for free to area educators, at 11349 Bloomingdale Avenue, in the Riverview neotraditional community founded by John and Kay Sullivan.

“This was very special to me because my daughter is a first-year teacher,” said incoming chamber chair Jeff Campbell, in reference to the school supplies, copy paper and educational materials on display for teachers to select for free. He added good-naturedly, “a lot of what you’re getting today came out of my pocket to help [support] my daughter this year.”

Recognizing the overall costs of such materials, Campbell told the teachers, “This really means a lot to me, that we’re able to do this and help you guys out.”

“Summa cum laude” presenting sponsor, AdventHealth Riverview, joined in support with “valedictorian” sponsors, Christopher Ligori & Associates, attorneys at law; Herzing University, Mosaic; Suncoast Credit Union; and Tampa Hillsborough Expressway Authority.

Campbell in July stepped up temporarily to assume the role of chamber president and CEO after the board and Ny’Kole Krivda agreed not to have her contract renewed. The announcement to members, which had kind words for Krivda’s tenure as president and CEO, came in an email dated July 17, signed by Campbell and Tammy See, wrapping up her second year as chair.

Krivda, under See’s chairmanship, had replaced Tanya Doran, the long-serving chamber leader, in April 2023. The board during Krivda’s tenure voted to change the chamber’s name from Riverview to Central Hillsborough County.

“We are in the process of searching for a new president and CEO and welcome any recommendations,” the letter to chamber members reads. “Your input is invaluable to us as we seek to find the best candidate to leader our organization forward.”