Kiwanis Club of Southshore celebrates ‘StoryWalk’ opening in Ruskin

By LINDA CHION KENNEY

Behind the Ruskin Senior Center, at the Ruskin Recreation Center at Beaudette Park, “Harry the Dirty Dog” was the topic of conversation as the first featured book in the ongoing literacy initiative supported by the Kiwanis Club of Southshore and the Children’s Board of Hillsborough County.

“There are so many things that are good about this,” said Kim Przekop, in her second year as president of the Kiwanis Club of Southore. “StoryWalk promotes literacy and it makes it fun for kids to read and exercise at the same time. It’s outdoors, you can go at your own leisurely pace, and it’s something you can do with your family.”

The Ruskin StoryWalk is the fourth of five throughout Hillsborough County, following on the heels of last month’s opening of a similar effort in Seffner. The brainchild of the Kiwanis Club of Tampa, which opened the first StoryWalk two years ago at Al Lopez Park in Tampa, the initiative has been expanded with a $70,000 emerging need grant from the Children’s Board of Hillsborough County. The grant funds as well the second location, in Carrollwood Village Park, and the upcoming location in Sulphur Springs.

Markers along the Kiwanis StoryWalk trail in Ruskin on Aug. 10 include an overview of this month’s featured book, “Harry the Dirty Dog,” written by written by Gene Zion, with pictures by Margaret Bloy Graham. Books for children ages 3-7 change monthly.

“StoryWalk is a wonderful opportunity to promote early literacy and exercise at the same time, said Rebecca Bacon, executive director of the Children’s Board of Hillsborough County. “For families, and especially those with young children, we really want to encourage reading from the very beginning of life, and StoryWalk is one of those things that helps promote early reading.”

According to Bacon, the importance of early reading is a given. “What they say is that children learn to read through third grade, and, thereafter, they read to learn,” she added. “Reading is the foundation for their whole educational career.”

Moreover, “early brain development is critical for birth through age 5, which is when you have the most rapid brain development,” Bacon said. “The more words children hear, the better off they’ll be. It simulates that brain development.”

Southshore Kiwanian Michael Ball said he acquired a love of reading at an early age, with both his mother and godmother working at child libraries. Ball has been tasked with organizing the monthly change-out of the featured book in Ruskin, and he has plans to work with leadership to expand the initiative to additional StoryWalk locations in south Hillsborough County, both as a Kiwanian and as a member of the Community Foundation of Tampa Bay.

“I know the benefit of reading and what it does,” Ball said. “It opens kids’ imaginations to what’s possible, and Kiwanis [through its child-focused mission] is a critical part of presenting the opportunity to children.”

Moreover, reading bridges the divide that separates us, Ball said. “Even in today’s current environment, just remember, we have more that unites us than divides us. We need to be reminded of that, and Kiwanis is part of that reminder. I don’t know anybody who says I’m against helping children read better.”

Responsible for the first StoryWalk in Tampa was Amanda Malinowski, a member of the Kiwanis Club of Tampa. She worked hard to establish the Al Lopez Park location, supported by the foundation that supports the Tampa Kiwanis club, and then worked hard to get the expansion grant through the Children’s Board of Hillsborough County.

With her at StoryWalk ribbon-cuttings is her daughter Olivia. “She’s my demographic,” Malinowski said. “If she likes the book, it’s going to be successful. She is the stamp of approval, the kid approval, so it’s become something very near and dear to my heart.”

As a partnership between Kiwanis and the children’s board, and a collaborative effort among clubs to support literacy and exercise, the Tampa club organizes the initial setups for partnering Kiwanis clubs to maintain and switch out monthly, including the Kiwanis Club of Southshore, which oversees the Story Walk in Ruskin, at 901 6th Street SE.

There, Bacon’s twin sons had high praise for the effort at the Aug. 10 ribbon-cutting.

“It’s good to take a walk sometimes and get exercise, and just read a book and think along the way,” Andrew Bacon said. His brother Alexander added, “This will help you with your reading, and you’ll get exercise while doing it.” StoryWalk, he added, “is a great idea to help kids learn to read.

Also in support of StoryWalk is Kiwanian Suzanne “Suzi” Bredbenner, a self-described Kiwanis wife for 20 years before joining the organization herself. She has been the president of both the Kiwanis clubs in Brandon and Southshore, and is the incoming president for Southshore again. She also was in the running for Saturday’s contest to become a district governor for Kiwanis in Florida.

“We [in our club] were thrilled when we learned StoryWalk was coming to Ruskin because our club is very strong on literacy,” Bredbenner said. “And we’re always looking for members. You should join Kiwanis if you have a volunteer’s heart.”

The club meets the first and third Thursday of the month, 10 a.m., at Denny’s in Sun City Center.