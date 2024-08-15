Community group meeting to connect dots on integrated health care

By LOIS KINDLE

Coordination of care after a hospital stay, outpatient surgery or during a complex illness is a challenge many aging adults face when they don’t feel well and live alone.

“The challenge for us as a community is to connect the dots in our fragmented healthcare system,” said Debbie Caneen, president of the South Shore Coalition for Mental Health and Aging. “Our goal is to provide resources to help these seniors fill the gaps and reduce hospital readmissions or avoid developing complications because they have no one to ensure they get proper follow-up care.”

While Medicare provides three hours of coverage per month for those with chronic conditions who qualify, more is needed, Caneen said.

“Imagine having a clinical support team for just a few hours after a hospital stay to coordinate your medication; ensure you have no trip hazards at home; have a wheelchair, walker or shower chair handy; have healthy, easy-to-prepare food options; and access to transportation for your follow-up medical appointments – all in place upon your arrival home,” Caneen added.

“It might take only a few hours for a few days of this assistance to stabilize your situation. Trying to coordinate these things takes time and energy, and when you don’t feel well, it just doesn’t get done.”

The answer is to connect the dots on a community level by providing support through volunteers and compensated clinical assistance outside of a hospital setting. Doing so can prevent needless suffering and Medicare dollars, Caneen said.

The coalition will host a meeting from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Aug. 20, at Redeemer Lutheran Church, 701 Valley Forge Ave., Sun City Center. The gathering is a workshop to identify community resources already in place and discover those that are missing.

“If you provide care in any capacity to a senior in need, we would like to hear what you’re doing to coordinate care that works and/or learn what services you need to connect the dots,” Caneen said.

This can include registered and congregational care nurses; hospital managers; church pastors; elder law attorneys; mental health professionals and pharmacists; Emergency Squad members; HCSO deputies; hospice, representatives of home health and companion services organizations; geriatric care managers; and others.

“We cannot do it all, but by sharing resources, we can connect the dots of health care together,” Caneen said.

“We hope people who care for the health and welfare of Sun City Center residents will come be a part of this opportunity to positively impact their healthcare outcomes,” said Janice Bayrons, owner of FirstLight Home Care of Tampa. “We want to help them live their best life every day.”

If you’re unable to attend but want to learn more, call the coalition at 813-419-4902.