Veterans come to play with clay at Firehouse Cultural Center

By LOIS KINDLE

The Firehouse Cultural Center in Ruskin is known for its live entertainment, innovative arts and education programs, and summer camps.

Clay Warriors, one of its most recent programs, began last December, thanks to a $5,000 Arts Council of Hillsborough County Community Arts Impact Grant. The free pottery program, which introduces participants of all-skill levels to wheel and hand-thrown pottery classes, is now eight months old and has become a staple of the cultural center’s offerings. All materials are supplied.

After the initial four-weeks of Clay Warriors, veterans can be included in regular classes open to everyone, while continuing to take their monthly classes with other veterans. According to instructor Trish Veloso, about half of the veterans who’ve finished the four weeks have made the shift.

“I love [Clay Warriors],” said former 2nd Class Petty Officer Bud Campbell, 75, a Navy veteran who served noncombat from 1967 to 1971 during the Vietnam War. He was among the veterans who signed up for the original classes.

“I never had any idea I would gravitate to making pottery,” he said. “It’s interesting, challenging and addicting. I find it very relaxing.”

The Kings Point resident added he’s not only still taking pottery classes at the Firehouse Studio but has also joined the Kings Point Pottery Club.

Ret. Navy Senior Chief Bill Sims, 69, has followed suit. Three months in now, he’s continued taking monthly Clay Warriors classes and joined others in the regular pottery program.

“It’s a nice, relaxing way to calm down,” he said, in Hillsborough TV’s “Art 813: Clay Warriors @ the Firehouse Cultural Center” video. “The veterans like to talk with each other and share their common experiences. This program provides the atmosphere for it.

“I enjoy making things,” the 29-year military veteran said in a recent class. “It’s fun, and I’m going to continue.”

That’s especially gratifying to Firehouse Cultural Center Director Chris Bredbenner.

“Art is community,” he said in the Hillsborough TV video. “It allows people to gather together to individually work through their creativity to explore new mediums and maybe try something out of their comfort zone they’ve never tried before.

“I come out of a background where I understand the value of the healing arts and found pottery is excellent for people with PTSD and anxiety issues,” Bredbenner continued. “Clay Warriors was a need and a perfect fit.”

Thus far, 21 veterans have taken advantage of the Clay Warriors program.

“It’s one of the most heartfelt projects we’ve done,” said Beth Stein, the center’s director of operations. “It’s been such a success we hope to add a low-vision program in the near future.”

The next Clay Warriors monthly class will take place from 1 to 2:30 p.m., Aug. 30. To RSVP for a spot or for more information, visit www.firehouseculturalcenter.org or call 813-645-7651.