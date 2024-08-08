Obituaries for the week of August 8, 2024

Michael J. Ready

Michael J. Ready, age 87, passed away on July 29, 2024, at St. Joseph’s Hospital South in Riverview, FL. He was born in Rutland, Vermont, the son of James C. and Ellen (Kellogg) Ready. He graduated from Christ the King Elementary School and Mount St. Joseph Academy in Rutland, Vermont, and earned his Bachelor’s degree in History and Library Science from St. Michael’s College in Winooski, Vermont.

Following graduation from St. Michael’s, Michael spent a year as Dean of Men for foreign students at St. Michael’s. Then came the opportunity of a lifetime. He was asked to teach English as a Second Language to students at the University of the Andes in Bogota, Columbia. He taught there for three years before returning home to Vermont. Finding no open positions in his field in Vermont, he moved to New York City where he found his perfect match in the Information and Research Center of Peat Marwick Mitchell (now KPMG Peat Marwick) and rose to the position of director of the Information and Research Center for the entire worldwide partnership. He retired from KPMG Peat Marwick in 1988.

He married the love of his life, Geraldine (Gerry), in March of 1980 and moved with her to Dallas, Texas, in July of 1988, where he became very active with the building of a new parish and church, Prince of Peace Catholic Church, in Plano, Texas.

He ultimately joined JCPenney and spent 10 years in the jewelry and advertising divisions before he retired for a second time. When Geraldine retired from JCPenney in December of 2007, they moved to Sun City Center, FL.

Michael is preceded in death by his mother, Ellen; father, James C.; and brother, James K. Ready.

Michael is survived by his wife of 44+ years, Geraldine; his godson, Tim Klein; close friends; his Arbor Glen family; and several sisters-in-law and their families.

A memorial mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 28, at Prince of Peace Catholic Church, 702 Valley Forge Boulevard, Sun City Center, FL. A memorial mass and interment will be held in Island Pond, Vermont, in mid-September.

It would be appreciated that in lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Lung Association, 1-800-586-4872. Arrangements made by Sun City Center Funeral Home, Sun City Center. 1-800-634-9900.

Linda K. Charbonneau

Linda Karen Charbonneau passed away on July 20, 2024, in Sun City Center, FL.

Linda was born on August 27, 1948, in Houston, Texas, to parents, Lyle and Mary Charbonneau. In 1956 her family moved to New Orleans, LA, where she attended school. She was a proud 1966 graduate of Martin Behrmann High School. Linda attended college at Louisiana Tech University in Ruston, LA, where she majored in home economics. She joined the Alpha Chi Omega sorority and was a Pom Pom girl.

Linda loved teaching and attained her Masters degree in Education. She was a reading specialist and touched many young lives with her knowledge and kindness.

Linda married the love of her life, George Hughes, and they shared a full life together in La Playta, MD, for 22 years.

After George passed away in 2002, Linda continued teaching in Maryland. In 2012 she retired and moved to Sun Center City, FL. Linda embraced her new community where she joined the bridge club, mahjong club, Republican women club, travel club and volunteered at the welcome center.

Linda’s greatest love of all was her many little dogs. She opened her home and her heart to many pups over the years. Linda is survived by her three sisters and her three adorable and well loved Yorkies, Riley, River and Roxy.

Lea Pustejovsky and Lori Kubin want to thank all of Linda’s friends for the love and support you showed our sister these past 12 years. A memorial service is pending.

Memorial donations can be made to the Hillsborough County Pet Resource Center, 440 Falkenberg Road, Tampa, FL 33619.

Beverley Shackelford

Beverley Shackelford, 88, of Sun City Center, died on June 23, 2024, at home, surrounded by family.

Beverley was born in Kansas City, MO, and grew up in Independence, MO. After graduating high school, she worked at Alcoa Industries in Kansas City, where she met Ronald Shackelford. They married in 1962 and raised three boys.

In 1969, the family moved to Jefferson City, MO, and Beverley held several jobs with the state of Missouri, working for a state representative, the office of professional registration and the board of accountancy, where she served as director.

After retiring in 1992, Beverley moved to Sun City Center and worked as a volunteer for the SCC Emergency Squad for 21 years, first as assistant treasurer then a dispatcher. She ultimately developed the training program for future dispatchers.

After joining the art club, Beverley discovered an untapped talent for art and crafts, which she displayed through jewelry making, ceramics, tile and water color painting.

Beverley also became a fan of Tampa Bay sports teams and had Tampa Bay Lightning season tickets. In 2019 she traveled to Sweden to watch the Lightning play exhibition games there. Post-retirement, Beverley got the chance to travel—making trips to the Caribbean, Mexico, Spain and Italy.

Beverley was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Alta Masoner, and sisters, Marilyn Jones and Linda Dawson. She is survived by husband of 61 years, Ronald; sons, David, Lee and Bob Shackelford; daughter-in-law, Kathy Shackelford; grandson, Ryan Shackelford.

A memorial service for Beverley Shackelford will be held Aug. 15 at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church at 16650 US 301 in Wimauma.