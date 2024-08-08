Community-wide Back to School Fair a huge success

By LOIS KINDLE

No one can say the people of South Shore don’t take care of their own, especially when it comes to children. They came through in an especially big way for the 2nd Annual Back to School Fair, held July 27 at the United Methodist Church in Sun City Center.

“This year’s back-to-school event was one of the most successful events our church has ever facilitated, and by successful, I mean well attended and well received, said The Rev. Travis Taylor, the church’s associate pastor. “While we received a significant contribution of school supplies and monetary donations from our parishioners and community partners, the sheer number of people from our community who attended this event was overwhelming.

“We were expecting to only serve 13 local schools and about 400 pre-registered students,” he continued. “But to our surprise, our onsite registration revealed that 613 students representing 62 schools showed up, and that’s not counting their families. All-in-all, we counted 1,074 visitors on campus that day.”

The unanticipated crowd presented some real challenges.

“We couldn’t have handled the large turnout without tremendous support of the community,” said Victoria Sorensen, director of ministry. “We ran out of hotdogs, highlighters, pencil boxes and sharpeners, insulated lunch bags, binders, colored pencils and scissors.”

Nevertheless, families still received plenty of other supplies, and then some, she said.

“The overflow of generosity and gratitude was both humbling and encouraging as families were given nearly everything they needed to return to school this fall,” Taylor said. “We had an on-site vaccination clinic, and nurses from BayCare Kids provided physicals [to 40 pre-registered kids from low-income families]. “We had a room dedicated to speech and hearing assessments, and Mission Smiles provided 116 free dental exams/fluoride treatments. Three licensed beauticians donated five hours and gave 65 free haircuts.”

Additionally, Preserve Vision performed 95 screenings; and Sertoma provided 20 hearing screenings. Kiwanis of Southshore handed out more than 800 children’s books, Gideons International gave away 400 Bibles and Bombas sent 1,000 pairs of socks for volunteers to give away.

And two face painters worked five hours straight to provide 68 facial “tattoos.”

“We also received $10,071 in cash donations, spending all but $2,552 on additional school supplies for students,” Sorensen said. “The remainder will be used for teacher supplies.

“We’re very grateful to community residents, community leaders and area houses of worship for their donations and volunteerism,” Sorensen said. “It was a true community-wide event, in which everyone who took part helped make it a success. I’m still writing thank-you notes.”

On a side note, even the church’s food pantry ran out of items during the back-to-school fair, and two days later, a couple of generous parishioners completely restocked it.

“While we are generally happy to provide and connect resources, I think the high turnout represents a much greater underlying need in our communities,” Taylor noted. “On the way in the morning of the event, I passed Our Lady of Guadalupe and was shocked to see at least 100 cars lined up alongside the road to receive groceries from its food pantry. I later learned they served more than 250 cars that day and regularly serve at least that many every Saturday.

“One could easily become discouraged by such a great need; one can equally be encouraged by such generosity,” the reverend added. “The need might be great, but thank God, so is the kindness.”

The United Methodist Church of Sun City Center is at 1937 Haverford Ave. For more information, call 813-634-2539 or visit www.sccumc.com/.