Hillsborough’s revised cell phone policy prohibits student use during ‘instructional day’

By LINDA CHION KENNEY

Put down, turn off, stop using the phone are directives students at all grade levels are set to hear often as the 2024-25 school year kicks off Aug. 12 in Hillsborough County, the nation’s seventh-largest school district.

Educators who will give these cell phone directives are backed by a revised district-wide policy that, according to school board attorney Jim Porter, “deals with elementary and middle schools and only allows their use before and after school, but allows high school students to use the phones during lunch.” As amended July 23, the policy further allows the principal the autonomy to allow phone usage at lunchtime in elementary and middle schools as well.

As it reads, revised Policy 5136 pertains to “wireless communication and other electronic devices,” and prohibits “the use of wireless communication devices during the instructional day, unless expressly directed by a teacher, staff and/or administrative staff.”

Introduced by school board members Lynn Gray and Nadia Combs, the revised policy captures comments school board members made at workshops and shared with Shaylia McGray, deputy superintendent of academics and transformation, and her staff.

Board members issued comments as well July 23 at the public hearing before the vote.

“As a former teacher, I absolutely cannot imagine teaching with cell phone competition,” Gray said, adding that she pushed for a revised policy that is “a little bit more strict,” because she believes cell phone usage has become all intrusive. “I’m sorry,” Gray added, “these kids, and adults, some of us, are addicted to the cell phone.”

Combs in her comments alluded to schools that had cracked down on cell phone usage and that, in turn, had reported “more academic gains and fewer issues with fighting and fewer issues with discipline.” She asked McRae to comment further on her own learnings.

Schools with stronger restrictions around cell phones “do have fewer disruptions because the phone is a disruption,” McRae said. “Kids are talking and texting with each other. When the phones are put away, less disruption.”

On the flip side, McRae added, there is some worth in allowing cell phone use “as an opportunity to win a reward.” Still, she said, “we have seen a reduction in suspensions and behavioral incidents when students do not have access to their phone all day.”

McRae noted instances where the use of cell phones is beneficial, as in taking quizzes, conducting research and, in the case of student government elections, using a QR code to cast a vote. When asked by Combs if McRae had documented an increase of instances of “cheating happening with the phone, with taking pictures of tests, sharing answers and homework,” McRae responded that while she had not “directly heard an increase of that,” she nevertheless could see where that could be an issue.

Overall, two policy revision versions were discussed at the July 23 meeting, with the green light going to the one considered a bit more restrictive. Regardless, “no matter which policy you will adopt, you are doing something and taking a stand,” Porter said, before the final vote. “It is just a question of slightly more restrictive or not. But there is always going to be autonomy at the school, and that is important.”

The policy adopted means, for students overall, no checking their phones or other personal devices during class and between periods of movement from one class to another. “At the end of the day, the important thing to take away from this, cell phones during instructional times are off limits,” Porter said.

As approved, the revised policy notes that during the instruction day, unless otherwise directed by designated school officials, “wireless communication devices will remain on silent in the student’s backpack, lunchbox, purse, pocket or out of sight while the student is on school property or in attendance at a school function.” As well, “use of a device is restricted to before school and after school.”

And again, “students in high school may use phones during lunch,” while “in elementary and middle schools, cell phones may only be used during lunch with the express permission of the school’s principal.” Moreover, “a school principal may impose more restrictive conditions at their school.”

The policy also notes that “students shall not operate a motor vehicle owned or leased by the district on or off school property, or personal motor vehicle on district property, while manually typing into a personal communication device or while sending or reading messages on such a device, for the purpose of non-voice interpersonal communication.” As noted, that includes texting, emailing, instant messaging (including Snapchat) and any form of social media.

The policy also notes that the use of wireless communication devices that contain built-in cameras is prohibited in locker rooms, shower facilities, restrooms and bathrooms. Moreover, students are prohibited from using these devices to take “unauthorized photographs or videos involving students and/or staff and posting those online or on social media platforms.”

For further review of policy provisions and discipline measures, read the text online at www.hillsboroughschools.org/. Search for “Policy 5136” and click “Bylaws and Policies – Details Page/.”