Obituaries for the week of July 25, 2024

Charles P. Simpson

Charles (Charlie) Patrick Simpson, 89, of Sun City Center, FL, passed away Friday, July 5, 2024. Born April 7, 1935, in Salford, Lancashire, England, he was the son of Margaret (Colgan) Simpson and Charles P. Simpson.

Charlie migrated to the US through Ellis Island, NY, in 1952, along with his mother and sister, Sheila. (He became a US Citizen in 1959.) Charlie married Betty Jo Stauffer on January 19, 1957, in Tunica, MS. They resided in the Alton, IL, area for 46 years until 2003 when they moved to Sun City Center, FL.

Charlie worked for 44 years at Olin Corporation, in East Alton, IL. He retired as a general machinist in 1997. He was a devout Christian and served as an elder at the East Alton Church of Christ for 20 years. Charlie was known for his quick wit, his devotion to family, and strong work ethic. He loved the great outdoors and was an avid fisherman and bird lover. He was a jack-of-all trades and used those abilities to help those in need with car and home repairs. He also served and retired as a volunteer fireman in Fosterburg, IL.

Charlie was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Betty Jo (after 58 years of marriage); his second wife, Patricia J. Smith; his sisters, Sheila Harvey, Joan Nightingale, Margaret Wall; and brother, Harry Tomlinson.

Charlie is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Sandra and Ray Madrigal, of Wesley Chapel, FL; grandson, David Madrigal, of Tampa; granddaughter and grandson-in-law, Cynthia and Bryan Combs, of Springfield, IL; great-grandsons, Ramon and Charles Madrigal, of Tampa, FL, and great-grandsons, Malcolm, Killian and Finan Combs of Springfield, IL; sister and brother-in-law, Susan and Robin Ainsworth, of Manchester, England; and brother, Paul Simpson, of England.

A memorial service will be held, Aug. 3, 2024, at 11 a.m. at the East Bay Church of Christ, 14902 US-301, Wimauma, FL.

John Dayton

A graveside funeral service and interment for John Dayton Wright, 85, was held Saturday, July 20, 2024, at 11 a.m. at Burningtree Memorial Gardens, with grandson Jarrod Weeks officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Visitation was Saturday, July 20, 2024, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at Peck Funeral Home.

Mr. Wright passed away on Thursday, July 11, 2024, at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Florida. He was born Sept. 5, 1938, in Davidson County, TN, to Silas L. Wright Sr. and Glennie M. McCord Wright.

He was a United States Army Veteran and was employed by J.P. Industries as an industrial engineer, prior to his retirement. He was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather and loved his family with all of his heart, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He loved woodworking, gardening and Florida. He attended Trinity Baptist Church in Sun City, FL. His parents preceded him in death.

Survivors include his wife of 65 years, Imodene Wilhite Wright; daughters, Johna Wright Weeks (Russell) and Amy Wright Littrell (Jerry); brother, Glenn Wright (Dagny); grandchildren, Lauren Oakes (Chris), Jarrod Weeks (Stacie), Kaylen Apodaca (Josh), Drew Littrell and Austin Littrell; nine great-grandchildren, Marin Oakes, Annabelle Oakes, Charlotte Oakes, Landon Weeks, Caroline Weeks, Abigail Apodaca, Oliver Apodaca, Colson Apodaca and Madelyn Apodaca.

Pallbearers were Drew Littrell, Austin Littrell, Jerry Littrell, Chris Oakes, Josh Apodaca and Russell Weeks.

Joyce E. Due

Joyce Ellen (Wilkins) Due, 86, was born in Sandusky, OH. Joyce and her predeceased husband, Frederick Zeisler, lived in Daytona, FL, and Jacksonville, FL, prior to moving to Ruskin, FL/Sun City Center, FL, to be near family.

She is survived by sons, Alan Due, Paul Gibson, Rodney (Sonia Eslit) Due and Steven Due; grandchildren, Angela (Keith) Robertson, Michael Rae (Alex) Perreira, April Due and Kalani (Heather Tarallo) Beaver; great-grandchildren, Daniel, Alexandra, Azure and Axel Perreira, and Riley Maguire, Ronin and Daemon Robertson.

Her urn will rest with her parents, Edward and Kay Wilkins, buried in Daytona, FL.

Service was held on Sunday, July 7, 2024, at Trinity Lutheran Church in St. Petersburg, FL, at 1 p.m.

George Todd III

George Todd III passed away unexpectedly at his home in Riverview, FL, on July 4, 2024. He is survived by his children, Madison and Carter Todd; his father, George (Karen); his mother, Lissa Porter; grandmother, Sherrell Roberts; sister, Diane Halstead (James); brother, Wesley Porter (Jessica); nieces, Ashley, Addyson and Kaydence; and nephew, Garrett.

Richard Orrin Alguire

Richard Orrin Alguire, born Jan. 30, 1938, passed away unexpectedly May 10, 2024, at HCA Florida South Shore Hospital. Dick grew up in Massena, NY, the son of Orrin and Hazel. His two sisters were Marjorie Duprey (Ted), two sons, Kurt and Eric, and Shirley Kogon (Reigner), son, Stephan, and daughter, Simone. He had four daughters, Wray Creighton-Grigorakis, sons Ian and Alexander Grigorakis; Karen D’Antona (Vito), Rondon (Lus), two sons, David and Christopher D’antona; Elizabeth Bower (Mark), son, Avery, and daughter, Laurel; Sarah Wright (Russell), daughter, Madison, sons, Mason and Maddox, and daughter, Maura Wright.

Dick played football on an undefeated high school team, wrestled and played hockey. He attended Boys State. At Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in Troy, NY, Dick studied mechanical engineering. There he wrestled, played hockey and joined Alpha Tau Omega Fraternity. He had a full ride with an ROTC scholarship.

After graduation his working career spanned several companies. His concentration was as a sales engineer in the plastics industry. He covered Europe and the US at a young age, then Scandinavia and, finally, China and Taiwan. He walked the Great Wall of China to fulfill his destiny. He resided in numerous cities in the Northeast and South and, finally, after the death of his wife, Nancy Steer Alguire, he moved to the Midwest, beginning in Chicago, where he met his wife of 30 years, Nancy Brookman Alguire.

Upon retirement to Sun City Center, Dick dabbled in several part-time jobs to keep active and learn the community. He was an excellent roller-blader and read non-stop.

An upcoming fun-filled Celebration of his Life takes place in New York on Aug. 16.