Captain Handyman, a mighty helpful guy to have around

Looking for a reputable handyman who actually returns calls, is affordable and exceeds your expectations? One who arrives on time, cleans up after himself and does it all with a smile?

Tony Rudawski, a k a Captain Handyman, is all that and more.

He specializes in general repair and maintenance, handling everything from single to multi-job requests, including what some folks call “honey-do” lists.

Whether you need your door painted, disposal replaced or drywall repaired, Captain Handyman is your guy. His skills include but aren’t limited to the following:

• installation of grab bars.

• senior home upgrades.

• furniture assembly.

• hanging pictures and mounting televisions.

• caulking of counters, tubs and sinks.

• gutter cleaning.

• fence and gate repair.

• lock installation.

• door and cabinet adjustments, hardware repair.

• leaky faucet repairs, new faucet installation.

• screen installation and repairs.

• installation of small appliances like stoves, refrigerators and dishwashers.

• weatherstripping.

• small landscaping and paint jobs.

• small stucco repairs.

• replacement of water heater elements.

• repair and replacement of sink traps.

• tile cleaning.

“Tony was prompt, completed everything on my list in a timely manner and thoroughly cleaned up after himself,” said Lynn Kessel, of Sun City Center. “He’s personable, affordable and does a great job. I’m definitely going to Tony again and highly recommend him and his services.”

Other customers agree.

“Tony repaired and updated a fence for us and did a great job,” said Sharon Sweat, president of the GFWC Ruskin Woman’s Club, who noted he finished his work under estimate. “He scheduled us within a week of our call, had the job done within a day and went above and beyond what we asked.”

Teri Reidt, of Apollo Beach, was equally as complimentary.

“He came to my home, adjusted some pendant lights I couldn’t reach, helped my husband move a bed and did some toilet repairs. We’re on his list to install hurricane shutters.

“Tony is the nicest man,” she continued. “He responds to calls right way, is punctual and he’s very reasonable for the amount of work he does.”

Owned and operated by Rudawski, 48, and his life partner/co-owner Bonnie Peacock, Wimauma-based Captain Handyman LLC is registered with the state and carries general liability insurance and a surety bond. The business is a member of the Greater SouthShore Chamber of Commerce.

It services residential clients in the South Shore communities of Sun City Center, Ruskin, Apollo Beach, southern Riverview and Wimauma. Weekday appointments can be made by phone, email or online during weekdays, with occasional weekend hours arranged by special appointment.

Captain Handyman’s hourly rate is $65 per hour for time actually worked, plus any materials Rudawski has to purchase for a job. There’s no mark-up, only a flat $25 shopping fee, regardless of the time it takes for him to acquire what’s needed.

The hourly rate for any work time under an hour is pro-rated. Cash, checks or credit cards are accepted forms of payment.

To schedule a free in-person estimate from Captain Handyman, call 813-367-0500 or email captainhandymansouthshore@outlook.com/.

To learn more, visit www.captainhandymansouthshore.com/.

About the captain

Born and raised in Eau Claire, Wisc., Rudawski earned his undergraduate degree in psychology and master’s degree in education from the University of Wisconsin. His work experience includes 10 years of construction sales and entry level construction in Miami, where he developed skills and knowledge pertinent to his current role of Captain Handyman.

He also started and owned Professional Surface Restoration, a professional bathtub and tile refinishing business from 2012 to 2017 in Birmingham, Ala. and was a project manager for both ERC Homes and Tiber Capital Group in Tampa.

After the latter went out of business, he and Peacock decided to start Captain Handyman.

“We saw a huge need for reliable, quality home services in the South Shore area, especially in Sun City Center,” said Peacock, who handles marketing and administration for Captain Handyman. “Tony knows what he’s doing and possesses all the traits people look for in a professional handyman.

“He enjoys using his skills to help others,” she continued. “A happy customer is the most rewarding part of the job for him.”