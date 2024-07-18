Will a snowy wonderland be coming to Ruskin?

By LOIS KINDLE

Looking for something engaging and fun to do with your entire family lately?

Then head to the Firehouse Cultural Center in Ruskin for the debut of “Florida Christmas The Musical” to spend some quality time laughing, listening to uplifting, original music and enjoying the story of an alligator named Alonzo.

He lives in a swamp, is tired of the Florida sun and longs to experience snow. His friends, which include a pelican, seagull, manatee, shark, crab, octopus and a couple of dolphins, gather in support to figure out a way to make his wish come true.

“Florida Christmas The Musical” is a heartwarming musical comedy written, composed and produced by Alena Holmes, who earned a PhD in Music Education from the University of Florida in 2009. A resident of Apollo Beach, she teaches teachers and musicians at the University of Wisconsin in Whitewater, Wisc.

Her husband, Lonya Nenashev, a sound engineer with a stage production company, is the show’s technical director, and Meredith Renuart, of Tampa, is its director.

“In the heart of sunny Florida, where palm trees sway and ocean waves sing, a delightful cast of coastal creatures prepares for an unforgettable Christmas celebration,” she said. “Follow Alonzo on a quest for a White Christmas in Florida. The show is a musical feast that celebrates Florida’s nature, animals, birds and the extraordinary magic that unfolds when we unite in the spirit of the season.

The production features original songs, dances and musical genre – hip hop, rock ‘n roll, disco, classical, Jimmy Buffett and more – representing its diverse array of characters, Holmes added.

“The tale imparts crucial messages on environmental awareness, friendship and the power of music and unity,” she said.

“Florida Christmas The Musical” features 20 mostly experienced cast members ranging in age from 6 to 72, many of whom live in the immediate area. They’ll be singing and dancing their way across stage as they bring Alonzo’s story to life.

The two-hour, two-act production (plus a 15-minute intermission) includes all kinds of special effects like a constantly changing LED-lit screen to engage the audience and make them part of the fun.

“This delightful musical comedy is a family fun adventure,” said Beth Stein, operations director for the Firehouse Cultural Center. “Come join us to see how Alonzo’s friends manage to bring a wintery wonderland to our CenterStage.”

There are three opportunities to see “Florida Christmas The Musical” – Saturday, July 20, at 3 and 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, July 21, at 3 p.m. Tickets are $23 for members, $30 for nonmembers and $15 for kids 12 and younger. Groups of 10 or more get member pricing.

For more information and to RSVP in advance, visit https://firehouseculturalcenter.org/ or by call 813-645-7651.

The Firehouse Cultural Center is at 101 First Ave. NE, Ruskin.