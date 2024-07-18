By LINDA CHION KENNEY

In testament to the growing number of families seeking to make ends meet, the school district of Hillsborough County is one of many sponsors involved in efforts to ensure no kid goes hungry in school or over the summer break.

“We’ve seen, between this summer and last summer, a 14 percent increase in breakfast servings, with lunch up 7 percent,” said Shani Hall, general manager of the school district’s student nutrition services. “That’s a significant increase, which is not surprising, given the fact we’re still dealing with inflation, and families are finding it difficult to make ends meet.”

Her observations are supported also by the number of schools eligible to participate and the number of families taking advantage of federal aid programs, including the so-called Community Eligibility Provision (CEP), a provision in the National School Lunch Program run through the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA).

The CEP provides for an alternative to household applications for free- and reduced-price meals in local education agencies and schools with increased levels of low-income students.

Nearly all of the school district’s 235 instructional sites qualify for CEP, which allows for anybody attending these schools, exceptional centers or career acceleration academies to get free lunch every day, Hall said.

“There is that much need in the county, that 198 of our schools qualify for the CEP benefit,” Hall said. “The benefit is that anybody attending these sites gets free lunch every day, and we already have free breakfast in all schools as well, regardless of household income.”

In addition, the summer meals program through the USDA, “allows us to feed anybody age 18 and under breakfast and lunch meals throughout the summer when school is closed,” Hall said.

“That tells its own story, that we have enough need in the community that in June alone we served 161,336 breakfasts and more than 224,435 lunches,” Hall said.

As much as the need is great, the passion is strong for school nutrition employees.

“Seeing a kid who is hungry and being able to feed them is so rewarding for us,” Hall said. “We have a real need out here. Hungry children can’t function well. We can make a difference.”

According to Hall, there are 144 sites participating in summer feeding. “Some are schools, some are city or county parks, some are YMCA camps,” Hall said, noting that a major site in that regard is YMCA Camp Cristina in Riverview. “We also have mobile buses that take food out to parts of the community where there isn’t another site nearby.”

Breakfast and lunch are served Monday through Thursday, Hall said, with other sponsors, such as Feeding Tampa Bay, offering food in other ways. To find the nearest summer feeding site, visit www.summerbreakspot.org/.

“Put in your address and pull up a list of sites,” Hall said. Another option is to text the word “food” or, in Spanish, “comida” to 304-304.

Again, the summer feeding program is for all kids ages 18 and under, involving breakfast and lunch available at multiple Hillsborough County locations. The school district is one of many program sponsors.

When school opens for students Aug. 12, the free breakfast program is available to them all, regardless of household income. Breakfast choices are fruit and yogurt parfaits; whole grain bread and cereals; and hot, fresh breakfast sandwiches.

Each meal reportedly meets federal nutrition standards and carries no charge. Breakfast is served before the first bell rings. Check with schools for their respective serving times.

Meanwhile, 2024-25 school year applications are available now for the free- and reduced-price meals through the National School Lunch and School Breakfast programs. Information is to be sent in school opening packets from each school.

Applications also will be available in the principal’s office, and new applications must be completed for each school year.

Apply in person as well at the Center for Nutrition and Culinary Services in Tampa, at 9014 Brittany Way.

Call the Healthy Meals Express Application Center at 813-840-7066. For sample applications in 49 languages, visit www.fns.usda.gov/school-meals/translated-applications/.

According to Hall, if your child attends a CEP school, an application is not necessary.