Senior scam law

By PHYLLIS HODGES

A new Florida law, Senate Bill 556, Protection of Specified Adults, which will help defend seniors and other vulnerable adults against financial exploitation by scammers, goes into effect January 1, 2025. The bill took a year or so to get across the finish line, and two South Hillsborough residents—Jeff Merry (Fishhawk) and Kim Droege (Sun City Center)—are credited with making it happen. State Representative Danny Alvarez acknowledged their determination with tributes presented at a July 4 celebratory event in Sun City Center.

Both Merry and Droege said the acknowledgement of their efforts is appreciated. For Merry, it lets him know he is “doing something right for Sun City Center” and the surrounding area he serves as master deputy with the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office. Droege says she is pleased that she became involved and that “it is always the right time to do the right thing.”

Merry encounters victimized seniors regularly and, in fact, regularly holds seminars to increase awareness and caution. Because current laws prevent banks from thwarting suspicious transactions, he decided to work toward legislative change.

To get started, he contacted Kim Droege, who is politically active and hosts a nationally recognized interview show, Connecting with Kim (Tampa Bay Arts & Education Network and Sun Radio). Together, they approached Senator Darryl Rouson about the issue and received a positive response. The following months were filled with meetings, calls and trips to Tallahassee to talk to the Senate Banking and Insurance Committee and other committees involved to finalize a bill proposal.

The bi-partisan bill was sponsored by Florida Senators Rouson (R) and Lauren Book (D) and signed into law by Governor Ron DeSantis June 28. It is designed to protect anyone over age 65 as well as “vulnerable adults” 18 or older (defined as mentally, emotionally, physically or developmentally impaired and unable to consent).

• It will allow banks to delay completing certain transactions if there is a belief of potential fraud.

• It will allow banks to delay distributing money if employees think seniors or vulnerable adults are getting financially exploited.

• It requires banks to notify, in writing, anyone authorized to transact business on accounts and any “trusted contact” listed on the account.

• It gives banks legal immunity if they act in “good faith” in delaying a payment.

According to the FBI, more than 8,100 Floridians older than 60 were scammed last year and collectively lost nearly $294 million. Nationwide, scams targeting this group caused more than $3.4 billion in losses in 2023.

If you believe that you or someone you know may have been a victim of a scam or fraud, you should call your local FBI field office. You can also file a complaint with the same office online (www.myfloridacfo.com/safe/home).