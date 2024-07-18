Obituaries for the week of July 18, 2024

Harold Ross Karnes

Harold Ross Karnes, known by Ross, 93, of Riverview, FL, passed away July 5, 2024, at Sun Towers Rehabilitation Center.

Ross was born in Zanesville, Ohio, on May 5, 1931, to Harold and Besse Karnes. Ross was preceded in death by his one sibling, John Karnes, a pastor in Philadelphia, PA. Ross is survived by his loving wife of 44 years, Doris Karnes; his son, Dan Karnes; daughter, Cathy Vanasdale, and son-in-law, Tom Vanasdale; daughter, Connie Golubic, and son-in-law, Tom Golubic; Kirk; and daughter-in-law, Pamela Karnes, and Colleen Karnes. Additionally, he leaves behind six grandchildren and great grandchildren. In addition to immediate family, Ross has an extended family of Daleen Madden; Darrin and Jean Queen, their daughter, Kadie Queen; Diane & Rick Pajot; and Doug & Tami Queen.

Ross graduated from Sterling College, Sterling, Kansas, with a B.A. degree in 1953. Additionally, Ross attended Pittsburgh Theological Seminary and graduated in 1956. He furthered his education with a degree in psychology in 1961. In 1966 he worked toward his Ph.D. in Foundations of Education. Ross’ career expanded as a Presbyterian minister from 1956 through 2018, serving many communities throughout Pennsylvania, Ohio and Florida.

Ross was active in many community activities, including founding and funding a community youth center, serving as past president of a Rotary club and as a board member of United Christian Center at Ohio State University, producing a weekly editorial for the Struthers Journal, as well as a weekly radio program in Struthers, Ohio.

Ross was diverse in his interests. He was a member of the Men from Mars Quartet, Mars, Pennsylvania; enjoyed performing magic; and was a member of the International Brotherhood of Magicians. Ross and Doris moved to Riverview, Florida, in 1997, wherein they enjoyed the activities provided in their community, with a particular interest in golf. Ross also enjoyed traveling with his wife, particularly participating in the Chautauqua Institute, New York, wherein they played tennis while furthering their education through courses offered at the Institute.

Ross was known for his wit, sense of humor, love of all things “Snoopy,” and he will be missed by all who had the enjoyment of knowing him.

A memorial service was held Thursday, July 11, at Sun City Center Funeral Home, 1851 Rickenbacker Drive, Sun City Center, FL.

Lester Easton

Lester “Les” Easton, 90, of Sun City Center, FL passed away July 9, 2024, at Hospice House in Sun City Center with palliative care.

Born Jan. 22, 1934, in Colebrook, Ohio, he attended Grand Valley High School in Orwell, Ohio, and then graduated from The Ohio State University 1955. He was married to Myrtle D. Easton and lived in Columbus, Ohio until he joined the U.S. Air Force and was stationed with his family in many locations.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Elwin C. Easton, Gladys F. Zumbrun (birth mother), and Josephine Easton (step-mother), in Colebrook, Ohio; his siblings, Elwin C. Easton, Jr., Milven Easton (brothers), and Margie Rex, Wyonita Adams, and Ila Mae Nichols (sisters); and his second wife of 42 years, Grace L. Easton, in Sun City Center, FL.

He is survived by his older brother, Alvin D. Easton of North Carolina; four children, Dean C. Easton, MD. (Judy) of Moscow, Idaho, Kevin J. Easton (Rose) of Upstate New York, Darla J. King (Dave) of Columbus, Ohio, and Brenda R. Roy (Jim) of Kalispell, Montana; grandchildren, Stephan Easton, Jessica McKenzie, Jenai Easton, Mallory, Benjamin, Abby Easton, Christopher King, Chelsea King-Deane; great-grandchildren, Henry, Caroline, George King and Max McKenzie.

Lester had a wonderful and adventurous long life. He loved the OSU Buckeyes, playing golf, tennis, snow skiing, a good game of chess and making us all laugh with his funny jokes and sayings! Lester retired as a Lt. Col., after 25 years from the Air Force as a pilot, flight instructor and engineer during his career. He served our country in Vietnam as a combat pilot, refueling planes in the air and spraying agent orange. His second career was in real estate, and he sold in Colorado at a ski resort where the family enjoyed over 40 years of annual ski trips as the family reunion and his birthday.

The family will be scheduling a Celebration of Life event in the fall of this year. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project for disabled veterans.

Linda Jean Waring

Linda Jean Waring, born on Nov. 26, 1942, peacefully passed away on June 30, 2024.

She is survived by her loving son, Glen Waring; Glen’s wife, Jody; and their sons, Nicholas and Ryan. Linda was preceded in death by her beloved husband, George Waring Jr.; her son, George Waring III; and her brothers, Tom and Jerry Dunmire.

Linda spent her early childhood in Western Pennsylvania and later in Hollywood, FL.; following high school she joined the Air Force where she met George. After their time in the Air Force, they settled in Goffstown, NH, for many years, where she opened and ran Linda’s Family Restaurant; then on Lake Winnisquam, NH; and, finally, in Sun City Center, FL.

Linda will be fondly remembered by her sisters, Diane Barile, Nancy Hacking and Kathy Ralph, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends whose lives she touched with her kindness and generosity.

Linda Jean Waring lived a life characterized by warmth, compassion, and a deep devotion to her family. Her dedication to those she loved was evident in everything she did, and her legacy of love and strength will continue to inspire all who knew her.

There will be a memorial service to celebrate Linda’s life on Friday, July 19, at 1 p.m., at St. John the Devine Episcopal Church, 1015 Del Webb Blvd. E., Sun City Center, FL, with light refreshments to follow. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Linda’s name to LifePath Hospice, Sun City Center Hospice House, 3723 Upper Creek Drive, Ruskin, FL 33573, 813-877-2200.

Linda Jean Waring’s spirit will live on in the hearts of those who cherished her. May she rest in peace.