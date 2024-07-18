MFS gives back to military warriors and their families

By LOIS KINDLE

Military Family Support, the nonprofit arm of the Retired Officers Corp. at Freedom Plaza, is well known among military circles.

But it’s important work is perhaps lesser known to folks in the broader community.

Its charitable efforts currently involve:

• Awarding close to $100,000 in scholarships to graduating high school seniors from military families throughout Florida. The awards are renewable for up to four years, as long as the recipient maintains a 3.0 GPA.

• Providing financial assistance to organizations supporting veterans and enlisted personnel, including My Warriors Place, Dogs Inc., LifePath Hospice, programs that help prevent homelessness for veterans and more. Currently, for example, MFS donated $10,000 on May 14 to Dogs Inc. to help subsidize the training of two guide dogs for visually impaired veterans or service dogs for those with PTSD.

• Providing short term emergency financial assistance for military families or veterans in critical times of need. The funding goes directly toward the emergency i.e., an insurance premium, rent or mortgage payment, electric bill, etc.

• Awarding career development grants for graduating Florida high school students or military family members who want to go to a trade school to become a plumber, electrician, mechanic, chef or other non-degree vocation. The program is funded through a grant from the Community Foundation Tampa Bay George and Mimi Frank Endowment Fund.

• Funding four guardians for local veterans who fly to Washington, D.C. on annual Honor Flights (two in the spring and two in the fall).

• Sponsoring JROTC Awards and Certificates programs throughout Florida and all 28 Hillsborough County high schools to champion model JROTC cadets.

• Awarding USF a scholarship grant each year to be used for military student needs.

MFS most recently gave $1,000 to My Warriors Place in Ruskin. The funds will be used by its founder and CEO Kelly Kowall to renovate one of the cabins on the veterans retreat.

Military Family Support’s total approximate annual giving this year will be more than $165,000. The funding comes from private donations and charitable gifts from area businesses. Speaking of donations, if you’d like to help, you can make a tax-deductible gift by calling 813-634-4675 or visiting www.milfamilysupport.org/.

For more information, call 813-634-4675 or email manager@militaryfamilysupport.org/.

A bit of history

In 1992, when the Retired Officers’ Corporation (ROC) was denied a 501(c) 3 charitable status by the IRS due to income it was earning from sales at Freedom Plaza, the corporation decided to form a separate nonprofit organization in August that same year.

It was originally called the Military Officers Benevolent Corporation or MOBC. Retired Army Col. Luther “Luke” Lloyd was elected its president, after resigning as ROC’s board chairman. He held the position for 20 years.

He and his wife, who is now deceased, moved to Freedom Plaza in September 2001. Lloyd resides today at Plaza West at Freedom Plaza.

In 2008, MOBC started doing business as the Military Family Support Trust; then last year it became MFS to better reflect its mission. The organization is overseen by a 12-member board and two administrative staff members. Ret. Army Col. Lonnie “Dale” Vona is its chairman.