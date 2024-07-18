Backpack Hero registration ongoing to secure new school supplies in trying times

By LINDA CHION KENNEY

Savanna Thompson knows what it’s like to dread the first day of school because the backpack she was set to carry was not brand-spanking new.

That makes it even more fulfilling that in her role today, as emergency services director for the Emergency Care Help Organization (ECHO) in Riverview and Brandon, Thompson can do something to prevent other kids from a similar fate.

“I remember being so ashamed that I couldn’t get a new backpack for school, and that my mom had to mend a hole in my old backpack so that I’d have one to use,” Thompson said. “I’m excited that part of my experience at ECHO is to make sure other kids don’t have to have that same feeling.”

Families are asked to register by July 26 at designated locations, for the Backpack Hero event Aug. 3 at the newly opened AdventHealth medical center off U.S. Highway 301, which shares space with AdventHealth Riverview. The 82-bed hospital, with room to expand, is billed as AdventHealth’s 29th hospital in Florida, with plans to open this fall, at 9320 U.S. Highway 301.

In addition to new backpacks filled with new school supplies, Thompson said Backpack Hero attendees can visit with representatives from around 30 organizations offering information about such things as afterschool programs, medical resources, employment opportunities, financial literacy classes and securing such things as socks and clothes for the new school year. Also on tap, information about parenting programs and help for families experiencing domestic violence.

“We’re here not just to help the kids, but to help the entire family get ready and excited for the new school year,” Thompson said. ECHO’s mission overall is to assist neighbors in crisis with emergency food and clothing and by offering life-stabilizing programs and resources.

That the need for aid is great in the ECHO service area is not lost on Thompson, who reported that ECHO resource centers in Riverview and Brandon set a record for neighbors served in the fiscal year that ended June 30. The number was 30,940, up from 23,803 the year before.

“It is heartbreaking that we have that many people who need help in our community,” Thompson said. “We’re thankful that with community support we’re able to serve our neighbors. Every person who donates bags of clothing or boxes of food made it possible to serve more than 30,000 people last year.”

This year marks the first Backpack Hero event in Riverview, now in its third year in Brandon, set to take place July 27 at Bay Life Church, at 1017 Kingsway Road. Since its inception, Backpack Hero lead agencies have been ECHO, Bikes for Christ and Hope for Her. Also playing a key role this year are Enterprising Latinas in Wimuama and Boriques de Corazon in Brandon.

Overall, Backpack Hero is a collaboration that includes roughly 30 nonprofit organizations, churches and agencies, which are noted online at www.bphero.org/. Online as well, community members can sign up to volunteer. Needed are adults for registration intake and youth and adult volunteers for tear down and cleanup, backpack fill stations, water stations and trash duty.

Families seeking backpacks filled with supplies are asked to register 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at ECHO in Riverview, at 10509 Riverview Drive. Thursday hours are 5 to 7 p.m.

Also for the Aug. 7 event at AdventHealth in Riverview, families are asked to sign up 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, at Enterpising Latinas, 5128 State Road 674 (also known as College Avenue and Sun City Center Boulevard).

Advance registration is requested so organizers can plan for the need to be addressed. “We’ll be able to take a limited number of walk-ups, depending on the number of advance registrations,” Thompson said.

“We do need you to bring your photo ID and a Social Security number or birth certificate for your child, as well as a utility bill, voter registration card or some other proof of address,” Thompson said. “We ask that you live in the ECHO Riverview service area for Backpack Hero in Riverview.”

Adding the Riverview giveaway speaks to the times we live in, Thompson said, noting the price of gas and the area’s breakneck growth. ECHO serves neighbors living in 17 ZIP codes, including in Apollo Beach (33572), Gibsonton (33534), Lithia (33547), Riverview (33569, 33578 and 33579), Ruskin (33570) and Sun City Center (33573).

For Backpack Hero in Brandon, the ZIP codes are Brandon (33510 and 33511), Dover (33527), Seffner (33584), Thonotosassa (33592), Valrico (33594 and 33596) and Tampa (33610 and 33619).

As for qualifying need, that is not necessary. “We don’t require proof because, especially with how trying the economy is right now, many families don’t qualify for traditional aid programs,” Thompson said. “You don’t have to prove that you need the help. You just need to live in the service area.”

Still, need drives the effort, as the need overall has been deep and growing.

“With the rising cost of housing, rising cost of food and gas, rising cost of electricity, most incomes have not been keeping up,” Thompson said. “As families have less space in their budgets for extras, the cost of school supplies at the start of the school year presents a heavy burden.”

Community members can help with donations of new backpacks and new school supplies. For a list and more event information, visit www.bphero.org/. Call Riverview ECHO at 813-540-9880.