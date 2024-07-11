Obituaries for the week of July 11, 2024

James Ray Stevens

Aug. 2, 1939 – June 25, 2024

James (Jim) Ray Stevens, age 84, of Sun City Center, FL, passed away on June 25, 2024.

Born in Clairton, PA, he was the son of the late James and Louise Stevens. Jim who was a proud Navy Veteran, lived a very fulfilling life. Friends and family knew Jim best for his ability and enthusiasm to fix, repair and improve anything and everything. It stemmed from his time in the service, paired with a successful career journey working for both US Steel and General Motors.

Jim will be remembered for his favorite hobbies, especially RVing and traveling with his wife, Ruth (Cochenour) Stevens. Jim spent much of his time on his prized passion of golf. He was well respected in tournament play and had recorded one ace (hole-in-one) in his career. Jim was a proud member of several fraternal organizations, including The Free Masons (33rd degree) and as a dedicated Elks Lodge Member.

Jim is proceeded in death by his parents; sister, Mary Ann Cleary; brothers, Robert and George Stevens; and stepson, Michael P. Venuto. Jim is survived by his wife, Ruth Stevens; Moxie (the Dog); sons, Chris Stevens, Ventura, CA, and Brandon Stevens, wife, Judy, of Japan; sister, Janice McGowan, South Park, PA; grandchildren, Elizabeth Venuto, SLC, UT, Ross Venuto, Erie, PA, Christian of Japan; and many dear friends who loved Jim.

Arrangements are being held private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Disabled American Veterans (DAV) in James Stevens’ name.

Carolyn E. Millard

Carolyn Elizabeth (Babcock) Millard, age 85, of Clanton, AL, passed away on July 4, 2024, in her home, surrounded by loved ones hearing the words of Matthew 25:23, “Well done, good and faithful servant.” She was born in Knoxville, TN, on Sept. 12, 1938, the daughter of the late Hugo Arthur Babcock and the late Mary Ellen Jones Babcock.

It was very evident in Carolyn’s life that she loved Jesus Christ with all of her heart. She was a true Proverbs 31 woman. Her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren call her blessed. She began her days with Psalm 118:4 “This is the day the Lord has made. We will rejoice and be glad in it.” She was a faithful and devoted member of Lomax Assembly of God in Clanton, where she loved her church family and seldom missed a service. She faithfully led a ladies prayer group for over 50 years. Her famous sayings were “Let’s just have a Jesus-filled day!” and “Every day with Jesus is sweeter than the day before!” Right behind Carolyn’s love for Jesus was her love for her family. She was rightfully accused of introducing both coffee and ice cream sandwiches to her grandchildren before their parents would have preferred. She would host Thursday evening dinners for her family where she would cook recipes from her famous cookbooks. She loved having her family together during these times. In her spare time, she could be found taking in countless hours of Andy Griffith reruns on TV or listening to her favorite preachers. Being the southern lady she was, she loved Auburn football, and never missed an opportunity to tease her sons and grandsons about upcoming games!

She is survived by daughter, Jackie Millard Penley, and husband, Steve Penley, of Clanton; daughter, Cate Millard Andrews, of Pelham; son, Todd Millard, and wife, Veta Millard, of Ruskin, FL; son, Andy Millard, and wife, Christy Millard, of Jemison; son, Chris Millard, and wife, Sandra Millard, of Jemison; 18 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; and brother, Robert Alan Babcock, of Knoxville, TN. She is preceded in death by husband, Jack Mahan Millard, and parents, Hugo Arthur and Mary Ellen Babcock.

The family held a celebration of life service on Sunday, July 7, 2024, at 6:30 p.m. at Lomax Assembly of God in Clanton, AL.

The family received friends from 5 p.m. until the service time at the church.

Carolyn was laid to rest with her husband in a private interment in Alabama National Cemetery in Montevallo, AL.

The family request in lieu of flowers, please make a donation in her memory to Lomax Assembly of God Children’s Ministry (www.lomaxag.com/give).

Final care and arrangements entrusted to the Ellison Memorial Funeral Home of Clanton, AL, www.EllisonMemorialFuneralHome.com/.

Rochelle McMahon

Rochelle “Mickey” McMahon, passed away July 4, 2024, peacefully at age 84 while in the care of Hospice House in Sun City Center.

She retired after working over 50 years in the newspaper industry. Mickey will be remembered for her laughter and kindness to animals and as the former stage manager for “Guys and Gals” productions.

She is survived by her friend and caregiver, Gail Roy; her niece, Karen Berard; nephews, James and Steve McMahon; and many great-nephews and -nieces. There will be no services; cremation rites have been accorded.

Sandra Fay Czachor

Sandra “Sandy” Fay Czachor, 80, West De Pere, passed away peacefully following a long illness with family by her side on Monday, July 1, 2024. She was born Jan. 2, 1944, in Krakow, WI to Leo and Helen (Zima) Demeny.

Sandra dedicated much of her career to helping others as a registered nurse, serving years at Bellin Health’s heart unit. Passionate about preventative care, she shifted her focus to helping patients avoid heart problems through lifestyle modifications. Sandra worked as a company nurse for various firms in Green Bay, De Pere and Oconto, emphasizing smoking cessation, exercise, weight control, and blood pressure monitoring. After retirement, she continued her health advocacy in parish nursing with Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. In her career and personal life, she was a constant supporter for all.

She is survived by her loving husband of 61 years, Richard; children, Carmen Czachor, Lance (Yolanda) Czachor, Peter (Rachel) Czachor; grandchildren, Spencer (Erin) May, Jackson May, O’Lyvia Czachor, Talon Czachor, Tayva Czachor, Ayslinn Gomez, Cassie Czachor, Ella Czachor, Avery Czachor; brothers, Roger Demeny, Darwin (Linda) Demeny; sisters, Clarice (Roger) Miller, Chris (Randy) Holewinski; sister-in-law, Mona Demeny; brothers-in-law, Jim (Mary Jane) Czachor, Gary (Sue) Czachor, Joe (Beth) Czachor; sisters-in-law, Margaret Czachor, Lucy (Jon) Olson, Sandy (Bob) Lajcak; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Sandy was preceded in death by her parents, Leo and Helen; brothers, Gary Demeny, LeRoy (Karen) Demeny; in-laws, Henry and Pearl Czachor; sister-in-law, Mary Demeny; brothers-in-law, Henry Czachor, Dan (Kathy) Czachor, Eugene Czachor.

Friends and family will gather at Our Lady of Lourdes Parish Family, 1305 Lourdes Ave. (corner of Suburban Drive and Lourdes Ave. in West De Pere), from 9 to 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 8; Memorial Mass to follow at 10:30 a.m. with Rev. James Baraniak, O.Praem officiating. To send online condolences, please go to www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com/.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Unity Hospice in Sandy’s Memory.

David Robert Poland

David Robert Poland, age 74, passed away on Sunday, June 30, after an 11- year battle with multiple myeloma. Dave was born on Oct. 22, 1949, in Lakewood, Ohio. In 1967 Dave’s family moved to Norwalk, CT, where he graduated from Norwalk High School in 1968. While in high school, Dave played several instruments in the band, including the baritone and French horn. He was also a fan of barbershop harmony by quartets or choruses.

He married his wife Debra in Stratford, CT, on Sept. 13, 1986. Dave started his own courier service called, “Bout-n-Hour Delivery service,” in 1990. They moved to Florida in 2003 and have lived in Sun City Center since 2010. Dave played sports throughout his life, including golf, volleyball and his all time favorite, softball.

Dave is survived by his wife Debra Poland; his brother, Jeffery, and wife, Alison Poland; his nephews, Matthew, Jonathan and Jason Poland; and his niece, Sara Lewis. He is predeceased by his parents and his younger brother, Kim.

Janine M. Johnson

Janine Marie Johnson, age 87, passed away on June 29, 2024, at Tampa General Hospital in Florida. She was born January 17,1937, in Sorocnie, Poland.

Survived by her husband Lee; children, John (Jean) Coldwater, Shelley (Bruce) Meyer, Cindy (Tim) Klein and Nina Anderson (Aaron); her beloved grandchildren, Tabetha, Justin, Cory, Jacob, Payton and Cameron; and her great-grandchildren, Andrew and Evelyn.

She will be dearly missed by all.

Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024, in Sun City Center, FL at Redeemer Lutheran Church. Visitation will be at 2 p.m., service at 3 p.m., with a small dinner following immediately after the service.

John E. Dickson Sr.

John E. Dickson Sr., of Sun City Center, FL, passed away on June 19, 2024, at the age of 82.

John was born in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, to William and Kathryn [nee Davis] Dickson on Nov. 11, 1941. He graduated from Stevens High School in Rumford, Maine in 1961 and promptly enlisted in the United States Army. He was stationed in Korea and honorably served his country for three years.

After his time in the service, John moved to Connecticut where he met his lovebug, Donna Swett. John began working at Pratt & Whitney Aircraft while he was also enrolled at Central Connecticut State College. John and Donna married in 1966, and they settled in Portland, CT, to raise their sons.

John earned a bachelor’s degree and educator certification and taught shop at Cromwell Middle School for about ten years. Many of his former students still remember him fondly. John left teaching to start his own business, and he was a skilled cabinet maker for many years. With a yearning to return to public service, he took a position with the State of Connecticut as a Corrections Counselor where he remained until his retirement in 2002.

Following his retirement, John became a “snowbird,” splitting his time between Sun City Center, FL, and his beloved camp on Worthley Pond in Peru, ME. John loved being “upta camp,” and he was happiest when he was sharing it with family and friends.

John was a huge sports fan. He could, and often would, spend all day watching the games. However, his choice of teams was wishy-washy. He most recently rooted for the New York Yankees and the Dallas Cowboys, but his wife and sons remember him supporting better teams in his younger years. This fact made for great family banter. One team he never wavered from supporting was the UConn Huskies.

John was a great man. He loved his wife and was proud of his family. He lived honestly and with integrity. He worked hard. He valued education. He was kind and compassionate, and he had empathy for others, always willing to lend a hand.

He will be profoundly missed by his wife of 57 years; his sons, John Jr. (Tracy) of Deep River, CT, and Justin (Jamie) of Portland, CT; as well as his five grandchildren, John III (JT), Riley, Zachary, Connor and Lindsey who will deeply miss their Pops. He is also survived by his brother, Richard (Jean) of Smithfield, RI; his sister, Margo Conley (Jim) of Portland, ME; as well as nieces, nephews and numerous in-laws whom he considered his dearest friends.

As John loved a party, we want to give him one last good one. Friends and family are invited to join us as we celebrate his life at Honey Run Beach and Campground in Peru, Maine, on Sunday, July 21, from 3 to 7 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the charity of your choice.