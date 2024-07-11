Community back-to-school event is July 27

By LOIS KINDLE

School starts Aug. 12, and the United Methodist Church of Sun City Center is inviting area parents to bring their kids to its 2nd Annual Community Back-to-School Fair in preparation for the big day. The multipronged event will take place from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., July 27, at 1971 Haverford Ave. in the church’s Life Enrichment Center and main sanctuary building.

Mobile units, of course, will be outdoors.

“There is such a great need in the community to prepare kids for school,” said Victoria Sorensen, SCC UMC’s director of ministry. “After all, they’re our future. It’s important for us to invest our time and resources to ensure they have a successful school year.

“We’re trying not only to provide relief for parents – many of whom work two or three jobs – but also teachers who take money out of their own pockets each year to help their students,” she said.

The United Methodist Church of Sun City Center partnered with a wide variety of community organizations and houses of worship this year to support the event by collecting school supplies and/or providing volunteers. It’s aimed at assisting families with students attending 13 Hillsborough County schools within South Shore, plus the Boys and Girls Club in Wimauma.

Cash donations were also made by members of the community.

Last year, seven schools and more than 400 families were served, Sorensen said.

All kids can get FREE backpacks, school supplies, Bombas socks, haircuts, lunch (hotdogs, chips and water), their faces painted, dental checks from Mission Smiles, eye exams from Preserve Vision and hearing screenings from the Sertoma Speech & Hearing Foundation of Florida.

If eligible, kids up to age 18 can also receive school physicals and required vaccinations, starting at 9 a.m. from the BayCare KIDS Mobile Medical Clinic.

Requirements include

1) The child must be Medicaid eligible and have no health insurance – or be American Indian or Alaskan.

2) The child must come with their parent – or legal guardian (with a notarized guardianship letter and photo ID).

3) Even if a child isn’t receiving shots, their most current immunization record must be provided,

Registration for either or both free services must be made in advance by July 15 by calling 813-554-7242.

English and Spanish will be spoken at the event, and any leftover supplies will be donated to Inspira Tampa Bay and/or area food pantries.

The following South Shore houses of worship joined the Sun City Center United Methodist Church in making the 2nd Annual Community Back-to-School Fair possible: Beth Israel Jewish Congregation of Sun City Center, Calvary Lutheran Church, Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Mission, Prince of Peace Catholic Church, Redeemer Lutheran Church, SeaGlass Church, St. Andrew Presbyterian Church.

Additionally, these South Shore-based organizations and businesses were involved in helping this event: Amazon, CarePatrol, Edward Jones – Sean Andrews, Freedom Plaza and the George Mercer Brooke Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution; HCA Florida South Shore Hospital, St. Joseph Hospital South, HCSO substation (Sun City Center), Grease Monkey, Greater SouthShore Chamber of Commerce and Holiday Inn Express; Jack’s Shack, Keller Williams Realty South Shore, Kids ‘R’ Kids Apollo Beach, Kings Point North and South clubhouses and Kings Point Pickleball Club; Kiwanis Club of SouthShore, South Replays Family Sports Grill, Sun City Center Emergency Squad and Sun City Center/South Shore Lions Club; and the communities of Valencia Lakes and Valencia Del Sol.

There’s still time to pitch in. to help. If you’d like to make a financial donation for the purchase of additional supplies or drop items off at the church, contact Victoria Sorensen, director of ministry, at victoria@sccumc.com or at (813) 634-2539, ext. 1010.