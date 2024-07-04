Home Headlines Visit Elmira’s Wildlife Sanctuary on Discount Tour Day
By LOIS KINDLE

In celebration of America’s birthday, Elmira’s will offer discounted tours of its sanctuary on Saturday, July 6. It’s a great opportunity for the entire family to view its exotic animals, learn about them and discover how a team of dedicated volunteers keeps these creatures safe and enriched.

Four guided, one-hour walking tours for up to 20 people are scheduled to take place every 30 minutes between 10:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. Hours may be extended if additional tours are needed to meet demand, said owner Robin Greenwood.

The cost is $10 for adults and $5 for children 12 and younger, a savings of $5 and $2.50, respectively.

Courtesy Photo
Tiki, 9, a playful ruffed lemur who has glaucoma, is living out her life at Elmira’s. Delightful to watch, she’s the only primate of her kind at the wildlife sanctuary. Two brown lemurs are also residents there.

Golf carts are available for folks with mobility issues.

It’s a fun way to see the antics of Stanley, the grizzly bear; Lucy, the leopard; Tiki, the lemur; Mitre, the tiger; Angel, the cockatoo; and 20 other exotic animals.

Advance reservations are recommended, but walk-ins who show up on the day of the event will be accommodated on a space-available basis.

To RSVP for a discounted tour for you or your family, visit www.elmiraswildlife.org/, click on Click here… to view all booking options, and then select July 6 on the calendar. If you need special accommodations, please leave a note when booking.

Other dates shown are at the regular price of $15 and $7.50.

Elmira’s Wildlife Sanctuary is a 501(c) 3 nonprofit corporation, supported solely by member and private donations.

Completely volunteer-driven, its mission is to provide loving care, life management and enrichment to exotic animals in need of a home.

Releasing them is not an option, because they’ve never been in the wild. They’re generations removed from their natural habitats and came to Elmira’s from private facilities that were shut down, homes where they were once kept as pets, or through the request of Florida Fish & Wildlife or the Big Cat Sanctuary Alliance. Many of the animals are older and have some physical limitations.

JEANETTE REIDLE PHOTO
Given all his antics, 12-year-old Stanley, a grizzly bear, is always the crowd favorite at Elmira’s Wildlife Sanctuary in Wimauma. He’s seen here playing with a new bobbin.

Courtesy photo
Lucy, 20, an owner-surrendered, melanistic Indian leopard, is another crowd favorite at Elmira’s. You can get a good look at this beautiful animal during the sanctuary’s upcoming Discount Day July 6.

The charity also provides educational opportunities for increasing community awareness of the sanctuary and its animals’ needs.

“I love taking care of the animals, being around them and knowing I can make a difference in their lives,” said longtime volunteer Su Aoki, of Wimauma. “Since they need to be in captivity, the only interaction most of them have is with us. We provide them with love and enrichment. Seeing how happy they are and knowing we’re providing them with the best lives they can have is so rewarding.”

JEANETTE REIDLE PHOTO
Mitre, 17, a Bengal Siberian tiger mix, is one of five tigers living at Elmira’s Wildlife Sanctuary. Come see them and 20 other exotic animals July 6, when Elmira’s will be offering discounted tours for the entire family.

Elmira’s annual operational costs are around $80,000, which are covered by private donations, fundraising tours and occasional grants. Funding covers th cost of food, medical care and building or refurbishing enclosures.

If you’d like to help, visit https://www.elmiraswildlife.org/; send a check to Elmira’s Wildlife Sanctuary, P.O. Box 63, Wimauma, FL 33598; or call 813-634-4115. All major credit cards are accepted.

For more information, email info@elmiraswildlife.org or visit www.elmiraswildlife.org/.

Driving directions: Elmira’s is at 13910 Seminole Trail, Wimauma. It’s located off U.S. 301, south of Sun City Center and north of the Manatee County line. Depending on the direction you’re coming from, turn on River Road, left if driving south and right if driving north. Take the second right onto Seminole Trail. The sanctuary is a bit more than a mile on the left.
NOTE: Ignore your GPS if it tells you to turn off U.S. 301 onto Surona Road.

