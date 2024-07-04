Obituaries for the week of July 4, 2024

Melissa J. Dickinson

Melissa Jane (Clark) Dickinson, of Bethesda, MD, passed away peacefully from Glioblastoma on June 10, 2024, surrounded by her family at her home. Melissa was born on Jan. 6, 1975, in Dallas, TX, but she was raised primarily in Hopkinton, MA. She graduated from Hopkinton High School in 1993 and was a member of the tennis and soccer teams, the National Honor Society and was editor of her class yearbook. In 1997, Melissa graduated Magna Cum Laude from James Madison University, Harrisonburg, VA, with a BA degree. After graduation, Melissa earned her Virginia Certified Public Accounting license and was employed in several accounting positions, including with Lincoln Property Co., Arlington, VA, in property management.

Melissa married Nicholas Dana Dickinson on April 4, 2009, and they moved to Las Vegas, NV, where their children, Natalie and Regan, were born. In Las Vegas, Melissa worked for Brown & Brown Insurance Co. in accounting management. Melissa and family moved to Bethesda, MD, in 2021, and Melissa returned to employment at Lincoln Property.

In May 2018, Melissa was diagnosed with Glioblastoma. Even in the face of adversity, Melissa’s spirt remained unyielding, and she continued to live life to the fullest. Melissa was grateful for her medical teams at UCLA and Johns Hopkins.

Melissa was a loving, kind, active, vibrant and courageous woman. Melissa hiked the Grand Canyon, ran three marathons, a dozen half marathons and many other races, including the Falmouth, MA, road race, which she most recently ran in August 2023. Melissa also enjoyed skiing, music and family beach vacations. Melissa’s blue eyes, bright smile, dry sense of humor and genuine easy-going nature would light up a room. Melissa was a good friend to many. More than anything, Melissa adored her two children. Melissa will be missed.

Melissa is survived by her husband, Nicholas Dana Dickinson; daughters, Natalie Jane Dickinson and Regan Dana Dickinson; parents, Ron and Nancy Clark of Sun City Center, FL, and Hopkinton, MA; brother, David Clark, and his wife, Sabrina Clark, and children, Brayden Clark and Kendall Clark; aunt, Marilyn (Clark) Moger and husband, Dan Moger; first cousins, Darren Moger, Valerie Moger, Carolyn Plummer and Kathyrn Magesacher; sister-in-law, Amy (Dickinson) Heydorff, and husband, Josh Heydorff; and mother-in-law, Mary Louise Dickinson.

A Funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 13, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 520 Veirs Rd., Rockville, MD. It will be followed by a Celebration of Life at 12:30 p.m. at the Rock Creek Mansion, 5417 West Cedar Lane, Bethesda, MD. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in Melissa’s name to Camp Kesem (James Madison University Chapter) https://www.kesem.org or the National Brain Tumor Society, 55 Chapel Street, Suite 006, Newton, MA 02458.

Carol Cook

Carol (Castellani) Cook, 85, passed away on June 27, 2024, at St. Joseph’s Hospital South in Riverview, FL. Carol was born in South Ozone Park, Queens, NY, on Dec. 26, 1938. She married Michael H. Cook Sr. (deceased Nov. 10, 2017) on Feb. 21, 1959. He was her beloved husband of 58 years.

Carol graduated from the Bellevue School of Nursing in 1959. She had a long and successful career in nursing at the Mount Kisco Hospital in Mount Kisco, NY, retiring as the head nurse of the cardiac care unit. In 1993, Carol and Mike moved from Yorktown Heights, NY, to Sun City Center.

Carol was the past president and a current member of the S.C.C. Ceramics Club, past president of Caloosa Lakes P.O.A., past member of the Coronary Care Angels and bereavement committee and teacher for catechism classes at the Prince of Peace R.C. Church. Carol thanks Dr. Fred Taylor and his entire staff for all the years of loving care.

Carol is survived by her children, Teri, Mickey and John; grandchildren, Delanie, Nicholas, Cameron, Courtney and Julia; her sister, Andrea; brother-in-law, Charles; and many nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her parents, Andrew and Angela Castellani.

Carol’s memorial service will be Thursday, July 25, 2024, at the Sun City Center Funeral Home from 10 a.m. to noon. A private internment will be held at The Sarasota National Cemetery following the memorial service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Heart Association and/or the Wounded Warriors Project.

Vincent F. Insinga

After a long illness, Vincent passed quietly with his wife, Martha, at his side.

He is survived by three children, son, Vincent Jr., stepson, Richard Pruett, and stepdaughter, Patricia Tynes (Hector); grandchildren, Ember Summers (Garrett), Samantha Pruett, Katie Pruett, Ethan Insinga-Tuggle, Timothy Ash and William Pereira-Insinga; and sister, Diana Taylor.

He was predeceased by his parents, Mildred and Vincent Carl Insinga; sons, Paul Insinga and William Insinga; and daughter, Stephanie Insinga-Ash.

He will be missed by numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.

There will be a graveside service in October in Newark, Delaware.