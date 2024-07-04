LOOSE ENDS

Having taken after my dad, I’ve been happily blonde all my life. That is, until now.

Until about a year ago, I added highlights or lowlights every couple of months or so but then decided to go au naturel.

However, when I look in the mirror lately, I find my once shiny locks have grown rather dull and mousy, leading me to debate whether I should go ahead and let my hairstylist work her magic.

I saw Amanda last week. As she cut my hair, I asked her if she thought I should add color over the blonde I have left.

“What blonde,” she said. “I hate to tell you this, my dear, but you have none left – just a bunch of varying shades of gray.”

This news hit me like a smack in the face!

I don’t particularly know why. I’ve reached the point in my life where most women my age either go gray or get their hair colored on a regular basis. It’s essentially a choice, really.

Heck, one of my grandmas never stopped coloring her hair, and my own mom dyed hers into her late 80s. In contrast, my youngest sister Charlotte’s tresses are already completely white, and my 45-year-old niece Michelle’s are now mostly grey.

Guess I shouldn’t feel so bad, after all.

For some reason, even younger women are paying big bucks to go gray these days. It’s become rather trendy. Go figure.

Considering that, maybe I’m simply becoming a fashionista. I just wish I felt that way.

My current look isn’t working for me right now. So after mulling over my options a few days ago, I asked my work buddy Steve to take a good look at my hair.

“Do you see any blonde,” I asked, hopefully.

His one word answer said it all. “Nope!”

Sorry for asking, I stared immediately into a nearby mirror, hoping I could find even the faintest hint of blonde to counter his conclusion.

“Nope is right,” I thought, considering the evidence. “I’m delusional.”

So the question is, should I continue letting my hair go gray?

After all, it’s just another aspect of aging, and I’m simply going through a transition phase. When I stop to think about it, I’ve earned every gray hair I have, and, in some ways, my changing locks are like a badge of honor. I know at some point, my mane will become a pretty shade of white like my dad’s, and I loved his hair.

Patience, grasshopper. I clearly need to get over myself and embrace the change.

So it’s buck up, Kindle! Guess I’ll have to get a new column photo soon.

Well, maybe, but not just yet.

Lois Kindle is a freelance writer and columnist for The Observer News. She can be reached at lekindle@aol.com/.