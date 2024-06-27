Sweet Water Club set for bookings as Sweet Water Grand The Bridges gets new housing

By LINDA CHION KENNEY

After a change in ownership, “it’s a whole different arena” for The Bridges in Riverview, including a major clubhouse refresh and plans for additional 55-plus housing and independent living.

A ribbon-cutting with the Central Hillsborough County Chamber of Commerce is set for later this month at Sweetwater Grand The Bridges and the Sweet Water Club, the 30,000-square-foot facility that is open to residents and future residents and to the community at large.

On Oct. 23 Sweet Water became the new owners of The Bridges community.

The Sweet Water community, off Bloomingdale Avenue between Watson and Providence roads, sits across the street from the Winthrop community. The Sweet Water Club is at 5921 Stockport Street.

The executive director is Kathleen Fanning, who has a degree in gerontology, worked previously in assisted living and before that owned a wellness business. She works now with Sweet Water owners to oversee the clubhouse refresh and upgrades, including and involving the now-heated pool, fresh paint, fresh flooring, bridal and groom suites, board and fitness rooms, a salon build-out and the grand ballroom that overlooks the pool and lake.

“The versatility of the clubhouse is what I love the most,” Fanning said. To illustrate, she noted bookings Thursday mornings for the Central Hillsborough County Chamber of Commerce RISE networking meeting; the third Wednesday of the month for the Riverview Woman’s Club; and the third Thursday of the month marketing happy hour for healthcare professionals in senior living.

One-time event bookings include weddings and graduation celebrations and nonprofit fundraisers, including the Bingo night fundraiser held earlier this year for Honorary Mayor of Riverview Amy Sams. The Riverview Woman’s Club, at its monthly luncheon June 19, presented scholarships to recent high school graduates in the grand ballroom

The clubhouse is set to serve residents of BridgeWater Landings, who occupy current villas, and future residents of the upcoming 160-unit apartment building, which Sunrise Homes is building for 55-and-over residents. Meanwhile, Sweet Water is set to build later this year a 40-unit building for 55-and-over residents as well.

“We’re hoping to build a pickleball court as well,” Fanning said. “Once the independent living unit is built for us, it will help capture a part of the community that is in so desperate need for quality housing.”

Moreover, a few monthly clubhouse bookings are set aside for residents of the assisted-living building, built by The Bridges and now under Sweet Water ownership. Sweet Water also took ownership of a 16-space memory care unit, which Fanning said gives assisted-living residents “a safe place to age” without leaving their community.

Clubhouse enrollment for 55-plus residents is set to open in later July, Fanning said. A limited number of memberships will be open to the community at large. As Fanning put it, beyond the event and meeting rental opportunities for the community at large, “we’re building a community center for our residents and the immediate community to enjoy and call their own.”

For more, visit www.swclub.com/. Call 813-413-8928.