Sun City Center ranked country’s top place to retire

By LOIS KINDLE

According to a recent study by Realtor.com, Sun City Center is now the country’s No. 1 community for retirees.

The ranking was given for a number of reasons, including Sun City Center’s close proximity to Tampa, its easy access to area beaches, housing costs and an abundance of outdoor activities.

The age-restricted, 55+ adult community has a median age of 71 and includes folks living in single family homes within the Sun City Center Community Association and Villages of Cypress Creek; villa condos within the Kings Point Condo Owners Association; the community’s independent living, assisted living and memory care residences; and its skilled nursing facilities.

Doctors of every specialty are available either within the community or close by, plus four hospitals – an HCA hospital in Sun City Center, a BayCare hospital and VA hospital seven miles away and another being built by Advent Health within 10.

Moffitt Cancer Center’s new outpatient facility will open in October in neighboring Ruskin, less than three miles to the west.

Add to that the all-volunteer organizations, like the Sun City Center Emergency Squad, Security Patrol and Samaritan Services, offer many residents free services, and 12 houses of worship in the community also offer active support with a variety of ministries, including, for example, the Mary Petro Fund, which provides medicine and food to residents in need at no cost.

A combined total of more than 200 SCC Community Association and Kings Point clubs offer residents an incredible array of age-appropriate activities – including everything from sports, dancing, yoga and tai chi to gardening, travel, art and ceramics.

Sun City Center is a 45-minute-or-less drive to the cities of Sarasota, Bradenton, Tampa and St. Petersburg, which feature three airports, award-winning restaurants, world-renowned beaches, cultural centers and colleges, festivals, events and more. Hillsborough Community College – SouthShore, which offers seniors free noncredit classes, is just five miles down the road.

For many residents, golf carts replace automobiles on specified roads within the community.

Affordability is another plus. The current median list price of a home is $315,000, ranging anywhere from $102,900 for a one-bedroom condo to $754,900 for a single family home. Buyers can opt for lower homeowners association fees on the one hand or higher condo-owners fees for maintenance-free living on the other.

According to the MLS [Multiple Listing Service], there were 297 active listings in Sun City Center and Kings Point and 79 pending sales as of mid-June.

“It’s definitely a buyer’s market right now,” said Flo Vachon, of Keller Williams Realty, a 37-year veteran of the industry.

A longtime resident of Sun City Center herself, Vachon tells prospective clients they’ll “love Sun City Center’s amazing facilities, pools and clubs. It’s the perfect location for a convenient ride to airports, great shopping, dining, professional sports and entertainment.

“There’s something here for everyone,” she continued. “All residents enjoy the same amenities, regardless of their income.

It’s the best of all worlds without the stress of big city life.”