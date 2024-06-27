Obituaries for the week of June 27, 2024

Melissa J. Dickinson

Melissa Jane (Clark) Dickinson, of Bethesda, MD, passed away peacefully from Glioblastoma on June 10, 2024, surrounded by her family at her home. Melissa was born on Jan. 6, 1975, in Dallas, TX, but she was raised primarily in Hopkinton, MA. She graduated from Hopkinton High School in 1993 and was a member of the tennis and soccer teams, the National Honor Society and was editor of her class yearbook. In 1997, Melissa graduated Magna Cum Laude from James Madison University, Harrisonburg, VA, with a BA degree. After graduation, Melissa earned her Virginia Certified Public Accounting license and was employed in several accounting positions, including with Lincoln Property Co., Arlington, VA, in property management.

Melissa married Nicholas Dana Dickinson on April 4, 2009, and they moved to Las Vegas, NV, where their children, Natalie and Regan, were born. In Las Vegas, Melissa worked for Brown & Brown Insurance Co. in accounting management. Melissa and family moved to Bethesda, MD, in 2021, and Melissa returned to employment at Lincoln Property.

In May 2018, Melissa was diagnosed with Glioblastoma. Even in the face of adversity, Melissa’s spirt remained unyielding, and she continued to live life to the fullest. Melissa was grateful for her medical teams at UCLA and Johns Hopkins.

Melissa was a loving, kind, active, vibrant and courageous woman. Melissa hiked the Grand Canyon, ran three marathons, a dozen half marathons and many other races, including the Falmouth, MA, road race, which she most recently ran in August 2023. Melissa also enjoyed skiing, music and family beach vacations. Melissa’s blue eyes, bright smile, dry sense of humor and genuine easy-going nature would light up a room. Melissa was a good friend to many. More than anything, Melissa adored her two children. Melissa will be missed.

Melissa is survived by her husband, Nicholas Dana Dickinson; daughters, Natalie Jane Dickinson and Regan Dana Dickinson; parents, Ron and Nancy Clark of Sun City Center, FL, and Hopkinton, MA; brother, David Clark, and his wife, Sabrina Clark, and children Brayden Clark and Kendall Clark; aunt, Marilyn (Clark) Moger and husband, Dan Moger; first cousins, Darren Moger, Valerie Moger, Carolyn Plummer and Kathyrn Magesacher; sister-in-law, Amy (Dickinson) Heydorff, and husband, Josh Heydorff; and mother-in-law, Mary Louise Dickinson.

A Funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 13, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 520 Veirs Rd., Rockville, MD. It will be followed by a Celebration of Life at 12:30 p.m. at the Rock Creek Mansion, 5417 West Cedar Lane, Bethesda, MD. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in Melissa’s name to Camp Kesem (James Madison University Chapter) https://www.kesem.org or the National Brain Tumor Society, 55 Chapel Street, Suite 006, Newton, MA 02458.

Sara Leon Broadbent

Sara Leon Broadbent, beloved mother, grandmother (Grammie), aunt and friend, passed away on June 22, 2024, in Sammamish, WA, at the age of 84. Born on Feb. 8, 1940, in Binghamton, NY, Sara spent more than four decades in the Binghamton area before relocating to Babylon, NY, then Tampa, FL, and eventually settling in Sammamish, WA.

Sara was a graduate of Centenary University in NJ. Most of her career was spent in the financial sector, where her professionalism and positivity shone brightly. However, her true passions lay in her family and friends. Sara was a beacon of optimism, always sporting a smile and offering kind words that uplifted those around her.

In her leisure time, Sara found joy in knitting, golf and tending to her plants and flowers. She excelled on the women’s golf league in Sun City Center, FL, showcasing her competitive spirit and love for the game. Her green thumb was evident in her skillful care of plants and flowers, particularly her beloved orchids, which she tended to with great devotion. Alongside her remarkable gardening talents, she possessed an exceptional knack for knitting, crafting exquisite blankets and, most notably, the most charming sweaters lovingly stitched for her grandsons when they were young.

Sara is survived by her son, Eric Olmstead; daughter, Tonya Boezi; daughter-in-law, Wendy Olmstead; son-in-law, Brian Boezi; and grandsons, Kyle Olmstead and Anthony Boezi, along with Kyle Olmstead’s wife, Devyn Olmstead. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bud Broadbent; mother, Lovetta Leon; father, Melville Leon; and sister, Tonya Reynolds.

In remembrance of Sara’s brave battle with Alzheimer’s disease, contributions may be made in her honor to the association; please see link below. Her life was a testament to finding the “bright side” of challenges, and her memory will continue to inspire and uplift those who were fortunate enough to know her.

A private family service will be held to honor Sara’s memory.

Direct link to Sara’s tribute page: https://act.alz.org/site/TR/Events/Tributes-AlzheimersChampions?pxfid=889970&frid=1060&pg=fund