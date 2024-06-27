Lennard and Riverview Woman’s Club scholarships

By LINDA CHION KENNEY

Scholarships amounting to $11,000 were presented to 2024 high school graduates in memory of Earl J. Lennard of Riverview and to further the mission of the Riverview Woman’s Club.

Founded “to enrich our community through fellowship and educational support,” the club’s annual scholarship drive harkens back to the pre-founding days of the 12-year-old club, when co-founders Jeanne Burkeson and Donna Fore were members of the Apollo Beach Woman’s Club.

“For many years Apollo Beach gave scholarships only to students who lived in Apollo Beach,” Burkeson said. “It occurred to us that Riverview was growing by leaps and bounds. We thought, what about tomorrow? Riverview kids need scholarships, too.”

Toward that end, the club for 12 years has been raising money through the Riverview Woman’s Club Foundation, a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt organization, for scholarships awarded to high school seniors set to attend four-year colleges or universities, community colleges or trade schools. Applicants are required to have a Riverview address or apply as a club member’s child or grandchild.

The club raises money also through fundraising events, which, since 2023, includes the annual charity race for honorary mayor of Riverview. The club receives 15 percent of each candidate’s proceeds. This year’s winner, Amy Sams, and her opponent, Sharon Keil, collectively raised more than $27,000. The club’s next fundraiser, Music Bingo, is set for July 2 at the Bullfrog Creek Brewing Co. in Valrico.

According to Fore, the club, since its inception, has raised “well over $60,000” for scholarships, including the six $1,000 scholarships presented June 19 at Sweet Water Club, at Sweet Water Grand The Bridges, in Riverview. Also presented, two $1,000 scholarships funded by club members individually and jointly, and three $1,000 scholarships in memory of Lennard, presented by the Central Hillsborough County Chamber of Commerce, formerly known as the Greater Riverview Chamber of Commerce.

A lifelong Riverview resident and Brandon High and University of South Florida graduate, Lennard served as Hillsborough County Superintendent of Schools and Hillsborough Supervisor of Elections. From classroom teacher to superintendent, his administrative roles included oversight of agricultural education and technical and vocational education. Lennard died in December 2019.

The Dr. Earl J. Lennard Scholarship recipients include David Frazier, a graduate of Lennard High’s Collegiate Academy, who received as well an associate’s degree from Hillsborough Community College (HCC). He aims to study political science and economics at Florida State University.

Anais Degnan, who prioritized education and community service at Riverview High, is set to attend HCC, with plans to pursue a degree in agriculture.

Sumner High graduate Valerie Dominguez, who participated in the school’s Cambridge AICE program and HCC dual enrollment program, is off to the University of South Florida to major in medical technology.

Larry Brooks, the club’s first male member, and now one of five, has been self-funding needs-based scholarships for 13 years, reserving them for East Bay High graduates. “The money I give won’t put them through Harvard, but it helps,” said Brooks, a reverse mortgage specialist at A&A Mortgage Funding.

The Larry Brooks Scholarship was awarded to Omaris Ruiz-Rivera, a non-English speaker before high school enrollment, who became an English honors student and was chosen for the Hillsborough County All-County Honor Choir. She plans to study diagnostic medical sonography at HCC.

Recipient of the scholarship funded jointly by club members Fore, of PF Auto Glass, and Jennifer Hart, of Impact Taekwondo, is Riverview High alumnus and marching band percussionist Angel Montejo. He is set to attend Erwin Technical College to pursue his passion to become an automotive technician.

“It’s the little things that a scholarship like ours can do,” Fore said, noting the necessary costs of books, fees and living expenses. “Students get two or three scholarships like this; it adds up.”

Recipients of the remaining six club scholarships include Sumner High graduate Denver Codner, who amassed more than 140 community service hours and was the marching band’s drum major. She’s off to the University of Central Florida with plans to major in hospitality and further her education in law school.

Sean Falvey, a leader in agricultural pursuits at Riverview High, including 4-H and FFA, is off to HCC, with plans to pursue a degree in agriculture communications and education and to become an agriculture teacher.

Kourtnee Gray, as a Lennard High Collegiate Academy student, graduated with both a diploma and associate’s degree from HCC. A varsity athlete, she plans to study biochemistry and biomedical engineering at Florida State University, with medical school aspirations to become a cardiologist or cardiothoracic surgeon.

Sumner High graduate Sophia Garcia Lilo was president of Latinos in Action. She is set to attend the University of Florida to major in business management and economics.

Alisha Parshad, with 120 service hours, was Riverview High’s captain of the varsity golf team and is set to attend the University of Central Florida.

The final scholarship recipient is Alyssa Wheeldon, a top-20 graduate in the senior class at East Bay High. She was varsity cheer captain and served two years as the yearbook’s editor-in-chief. She’s off to the University of Florida to major in political science, with aspirations for law school.

For more on the Riverview Woman’s Club, visit www.riverviewwomansclub.org/.