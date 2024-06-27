Help bring cheer to a child at St. Joseph Hospital-South

By LOIS KINDLE

Being hospitalized is hard on anyone, but it’s an especially tough and often frightening experience for children. That’s the reason St. Joseph’s Children’s Hospital and St. Joseph’s Hospital-South host an annual event called Christmas in July.

It’s aimed at providing the St. Joseph’s Child Life Team with a variety of resources to give kids a much-needed boost while they’re away from home and in the hospital undergoing medical care, testing, treatment and/or surgery.

Thanks to the generosity of public donors, the team offers children and their families a respite from their worries by providing new toys, engaging and fun bedside activities, birthday parties, special celebrations and more.

“It’s all about the children,” said Robyn Payant, chairwoman of the St. Joseph’s Hospital-South Christmas in July South Pole committee. “When kids are sick and scared, they can go into the hospital’s treasure chest and pick out something they want to help them forget their hurts and woes.”

Residents of South Shore and eastern Hillsborough County are urged to help out by donating new, unwrapped toys and/or cash during this year’s Christmas in July at the South Pole campaign to benefit kids at St. Joseph’s Hospital South.

Area businesses are also invited to participate by collecting toys and/or monetary donations, becoming a sponsor or hosting point-of-sale and employee-donation fundraisers.

The Central Hillsborough Chamber of Commerce, for example, recently held its June luncheon at The Barn at Winthrop, where it collected toys from members, said Tammy See, the chamber’s board chair and first-year member of the Christmas in July at the South Pole committee. The luncheon was sponsored by St. Joseph’s Hospital South.

See noted additional members are also hosting toy boxes at their business locations for their customers to join the effort throughout July.

“I have a personal attachment for being involved,” See said. “My son Gabriel was diagnosed with cancer when he was 5, and he still has some of the items given him through donations while he was hospitalized.”

See said her son, who will be 20 this fall, always took a favorite stuffed animal with him during every cancer treatment.

“I’m doing this to give the community the same kind of support we were given back then,” See said.

Payant Wealth Management Group in Sun City Center will sponsor the Greater SouthShore Chamber of Commerce’s monthly luncheon July 17 at the St. Joseph Hospital-South Medical Arts Building. Patrick Downes, the hospital’s president, will speak at the event.

“Our members are extremely generous and love to participate in events like Christmas in July,” said Melanie Davis, executive director of the Greater SouthShore Chamber. “It’s right in line with what our chamber and this community do for others in need.”

She added that SouthShore Chamber businesses will be collecting toys and hosting events throughout July to benefit the St. Joseph’s Hospital-South Christmas in July South Pole campaign. Payant Wealth Management, for example, is collecting toys at Payant Financial Plaza, 1653 Sun City Center Plaza, Sun City Center.

Everything will culminate July 26 at the campaign’s Grand Finale Dropoff event in front of the St. Joseph’s Hospital-South at 6901 Simmons Loop, Riverview, between 9 and 11 a.m. Parents are encouraged to bring their children to enjoy lots of fun activities and see the Chick-fil-A cows and other characters, as they drop off new, unwrapped gifts and toys and/or monetary donations.

“It’s going to be full of surprises,” Payant said.

Campaign proceeds support newborn babies and children through age 18. Gift cards are especially appreciated for older kids and teens.

Private donations to Christmas in July at the South Pole can be made securely online at https://tinyurl.com/4ea89e58/.

St. Joseph’s Children’s Hospital in Tampa has hosted Christmas in July for 16 years, and St. Joseph’s Hospital-South, Christmas in July at the South Pole, the past two. For more information, call the St. Joseph’s Hospitals Foundation at 813-872-0979 and specify your interest in the Christmas in July at the South Pole campaign.