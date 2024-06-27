Boom by the Bay returns

“There’s nothing like celebrating America’s birthday in America’s greatest city,” said Tampa Mayor Jane Castor. “This is a chance to celebrate our freedom by having a blast with our friends and family. We want people to come, enjoy themselves along the river all day and wrap up with a huge smile, watching those fireworks boom overhead.”

In addition to Boom by the Bay at Julian B. Lane Riverfront Park, families will find fun and fireworks in Downtown Tampa during Star-Spangled Sparkman at Sparkman Wharf and the Heights District Fourth of July Celebration at Armature Works. This year, fireworks will take place at these three locations and not along Bayshore Boulevard.

“As people keep coming back to Tampa’s Downtown for a fantastic 4th of July, our different neighborhoods are expanding their celebrations. That gives folks the best of everything: the top entertainment and activities, the most food options and brand-new experiences people have never seen before, like the Apple Pie Throwdown,” said Shaun Drinkard, interim president of the Tampa Downtown Partnership.

Several community sponsors make this sparkling celebration possible, including TECO, Tampa General Hospital, Coca Cola, Tampa Bay Rays and Rowdies, Straz Center, Pepin Distributing and iHeart Media Group.

Boom by the Bay – What’s New This Year

• The Apple Pie Throwdown challenges vendors from far and wide to cook up a creative twist on an American classic. At Julian B. Lane Riverfront Park, a field of vendors will compete to deliver the most delicious and unique version of an “apple pie” to claim the top prize, and visitors get to taste their hard work! Members of the public can purchase a tasting pass that lets them sample all the entries in the competition from 4 p.m.–7 p.m.

• America’s classic pastime may be baseball, but its newest obsession is pickleball. Tampa Pickleball Crew will host the second annual Boom by the Bay Pickleball Tournament at Julian B. Lane Riverfront Park. Grab your paddles and register your duo today here!

• As we continue to create our nation’s history, artists continue to capture it in imaginative ways. Visitors can watch M.A. Art create a live work of art during Boom by the Bay, painting a scene that will grow throughout the day and into the evening.

Boom by the Bay – What to Know

Lawn chairs, blankets and small coolers will be allowed. Visitors are welcome to bring food and soft drinks. Outside alcohol, grilling and other cooking is prohibited. Large umbrellas or tents will not be permitted. For security, all items/belongings are subject to search, and should not be left unattended.

For the safety and comfort of other attendees, visitors cannot bring their own fireworks, including sparklers. All fireworks are prohibited in City of Tampa parks and on the Tampa Riverwalk.

Accessibility notes: A Sensory Relief Zone will be located near the south entrance of the park (Cypress Street) near the pavilions. The accessible Lazarillo App has verbal wayfinding directions for Julian B. Lane Riverfront Park: www.Lazarillo.App/.

All City of Tampa parking garages will be available, along with street parking and private lot options. However, organizers strongly encourage everyone to use rideshare and public transit options.

Accessible parking is available at the Julian B. Lane Riverfront Park South Parking Lot (located on W. Cypress St.), and at all public parking facilities. Beginning July 1, 2023, any individual properly displaying a disabled parking permit or license plate can park for free for up to four hours in a properly marked on-street metered space.

Celebrate the 4th in Tampa’s Downtown Locations

Celebrate the 4th in Tampa’s Downtown is a celebration of fun and freedom across Downtown Tampa, with three hubs for festivities:

Boom by the Bay at Julian B. Lane Riverfront Park – July 4 starting at 4 p.m.

Star Spangled Sparkman at Sparkman Wharf – July 4 from 4 to 9:30 p.m.

Get ready for the 6th annual Star Spangled Sparkman with live entertainment, a game zone, roaming performers, and delicious food + drink specials. See the Blessing of the Fleet, Boat Parade and Water Ski Show, ending with fireworks, free but with limited space. New this year, get premier viewing access with cushioned seating, exclusive bar and more.

Heights District Fourth of July Celebration at Armature Works – July 4 from 3:00–10:00 p.m.

For a quintessential July 4th celebration, join the Heights District Fourth of July Celebration at Armature Works, presented by Budweiser and benefiting K9s for Warriors. Festivities include a large-scale riverfront concert, spectacular fireworks display, Friends of the Riverwalk Boat Parade, annual Hot Dog Eating competition, Kids Zone and family-friendly fun all day long.

Text the word BOOM to 888-777 to receive special notifications about Boom by the Bay. Visit boombythebay.com for more details and updates.