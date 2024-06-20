South Shore child plans to run for mayor one day

By LOIS KINDLE

It’s not every day a 10-year-old child says she wants to be mayor when she grows up, but that’s been Alyse Roberts’ goal since she was 3.

She’d seen an animated TV episode where “Barbie” was a town mayor, which led her to believe she could do it, too. Her second-cousin, Adrian Andrews, is mayor of Penney Farms in Clay County.

Last year, Alyse became a member of Girls of the World Inc., a nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering girls ages 8 and older led by founder/CEO Lea Manningham. When Manningham learned Alyse aspired to become the highest-ranking official of a city or town one day, she set a goal to arrange a visit for the child to meet Tampa Mayor Jane Castor.

Once the pieces were in place, the plan was hatched.

On June 3, Alyse thought she was “simply spending the day with Miss Lea,” Manningham said. “It’s something I do periodically with my [GOW] girls.

“It was a complete surprise,” she continued. “I told her I had to run a couple of errands and meet a friend.”

So the pair made their way to Tampa and ended up in a conference room downtown at 306 Jackson St.

Alyse was completely surprised when Mayor Castor entered, Manningham said, noting Castor seemed impressed by the child’s composure and the questions she asked.

“They talked about the different levels of government and why each of them wanted to be a mayor,” Manningham said.

“Mayor Castor knew Alyse’s name, was very friendly and conversed easily with her.”

“Alyse clearly has a very bright future ahead of her, and it warms my mayor’s heart to see our young people – especially girls – become interested in local government,” Castor said. “Talking with the next generation of leaders is always energizing, and I encouraged her to remember that you can turn anything into a positive if you learn from it.”

The meeting lasted roughly 30 minutes. Afterward, Manningham took Alyse to Armature Works for lunch.

“Not everyone gets the opportunity to meet the mayor,” the youngster said, beaming. “It was very exciting. I learned where her office was, what it looked like, how she was [Tampa’s] chief of police before she was mayor and that she has to make decisions [based on] what most people want.”

About Alyse Roberts

Alyse lives in the Kings Lake community of Gibsonton with her parents, Amber and Anthony Rogers, and two younger brothers, Antoine, 6, and Ayden, 3.

An incoming 5th grader and honor-roll student at York Academy, she’s part of its gifted program and will be joining the school’s safety patrol this fall,

“Alyse has “always been a unique child,” her mom, Amber, said. “By the time she entered VPK, she could read the entire book “Green Eggs and Ham,” and if she saw something that interested her, she would always try it on her own. She started sewing when she was 5.

“She wants to be a leader, and she enjoys helping others, including her brothers,” her mom continued. “She likes teaching them.”

Alyse’s favorite subject is reading, and she enjoys gymnastics and “dancing around.” Last year, the child was one of seven 4th graders chosen to represent her class in the 4-H/Tropicana Public Speaking Contest.

Manningham thinks the world of her.

Alyse is mature for her age, very intelligent and outgoing,” she said. “She’s the youngest in our advanced sewing group and a member of our book club. She really knows her stuff to be so young.

“Just having a conversation with her lets you know she’s going to do something big in life.”