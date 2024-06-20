Ruskin Fresh Market already a hit with local shoppers

By LOIS KINDLE

If you’re into locally sourced, fresh fruits and vegetables and microgreens, you’ll want to check out the recently opened Ruskin Fresh Market. Located in the west end of the Florida Vine Ripe Farm Inc. Warehouse at 2619 14th Ave. SE, the family-owned and -operated store features all kinds of in-season produce at prices comparable to or below area stores.

“We prioritize quality over price,” said co-owner and CEO Nicole Ferrera, 22, as she walked through the spotlessly clean market, which celebrated its grand opening April 26. Shoppers have commented on social media they could eat off the floors.

Ferrera’s 21-year-old brother, David Ferrera Jr., is co-owner and sales manager. Their dad, David, who owns the warehouse and is a financial partner, had the idea for the market when his kids were younger but waited 10 years for them to grow.

“We saw a need in the community for this market,” Nicole Ferrera said. “I just graduated from U.S.F. and thought now was the perfect time to open one.”

“We were inspired by other markets we saw,” her brother added. “We had a bunch of space in the warehouse and we had the time, so we did it.”

Customers can’t say enough about the place.

“It’s nice, clean, airy and air-conditioned,” said Kim LaForm, of Wimauma, who recently purchased $30 worth of tomatoes, broccoli, mangos and more. “There’s lots of parking, and the family is very friendly.”

Apollo Beach resident Chris O’Leary agrees; he bought a Ruskin watermelon on his first visit and found it so sweet, he went back the next day for two more.

“I love this market,” he said. “I’m happy with both the variety and quality of the produce, and I like how you can pick as little or as much as you want from open stock.

“The prices are really good, and the place is so clean,” he added. “It’s a great addition to the community.”

You’ll find whatever produce is in season locally or otherwise in season in Georgia, North and South Carolina, Tennessee, Alabama, Michigan and/or California.

The owners are open to customer feedback, and satisfaction is guaranteed.

“We happily replace anything you don’t like,” Nicole Ferrera said. “The most important thing is our customers are happy.”

Currently the market carries all kinds of veggies, including potatoes, onions and garlic; sweet corn and cabbage and more; vine ripe tomatoes processed in Ruskin; and assorted fruits, like watermelons, cantaloupes, berries, grapes, Cara Cara oranges and plums.

The owners are in the process of acquiring local honey on consignment.

“Everything’s fresh,” David Ferrera said. “We get deliveries two to three times per week. Eventually, we plan to add breads, meats, eggs and dairy products. Our goal is to be like Detweiler’s [in Palmetto] one day.”

The Ruskin Fresh Market is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday and 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday to accommodate folks who need to stop in after work. The market is closed Sunday and Monday.

Cash, credit, debit and EBT/S.N.A.P. cards are accepted.

The Florida Vine Ripe Inc. Warehouse and Ruskin Fresh Market are at the corner of 27th St. SE and 14th Ave. SE, just two doors west of the National Weather Service Office in Ruskin.

For more information, email ruskinfreshmarket@gmail.com or call 813-751-7757. Si hablamos Español!