Obituaries for the week of June 20, 2024

Mary F. Laipple

Mary F. Laipple, age 89, of Sun City Center, FL, died on Monday, June 10, 2024, at Sun City Center Hospice House.

She was born on July 4, 1934, in Oshkosh, WI. Mary was the second of three children born to Ernest and Gladys Brown. Mary was the loving wife of George R. Laipple, who proceeded her in death in 2019. She was a stay-at-home mom while supporting her husband’s careers as a high school vocational educator and summer Greyhound bus driver. Mary then attained her real estate license and became a very successful Realtor in the south suburbs of Chicago, IL. Mary and George retired to Sun City Center, FL in 1997, where she enjoyed the many amenities offered and was active in the Saint Andrew Presbyterian Church.

Discipleship was very important to Mary. Whether it was visiting someone in the hospital, the first to greet a newcomer, caring for a neighbor or volunteering at church, Mary knew this was her calling from God and embraced it.

Mary and George were the loving parents of Marcia (Mike) Stichter of San Diego, California; Cathy (Rick) Thurwachter of Lake Saint Louis, Missouri; and Tom (Trish) Laipple of Steger, Illinois. She was preceded in death by her son, Allan (Maren) Laipple of Algonquin, Illinois.

Mary was the proud grandmother of 11 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. She enjoyed Bingo, bunko, PEO, church functions, working at the Nearly New Shop and reading. Her biggest passions were gardening, music, watching sporting events (especially the Green Bay Packers) and chocolate.

A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, June 18, 2024, at 1 p.m. at Saint Andrew Presbyterian Church 1239 W. Del Webb Blvd. Sun City Center, FL 33573.

Karen Marotta

Karen Marie (Yakel) Marotta, 79, passed away peacefully at her home Monday, April 29, 2024. She was born in Chicago, IL., and lived in Glen Ellyn, IL, before moving to Florida in 2000. She loved spending time with family and friends and enjoyed traveling.

Karen was preceded in death by her husband, Emil; parents, John and Irma (Passehl) Yakel; and nephew Aaron Yakel. Those remaining to cherish her memory are brother, K. Wilbert (Georgia) Yakel; brother, John (Pam) Yakel Jr.; Alyse (George) Catuscelli; Kenneth (Elizabeth) Yakel; Taryn (Jeff) Ward; Todd (Kristi) Yakel; grandnephews, Bravery Ward, Christian Yakel, Becker Yakel; grandnieces, Amélie Ward, Isabella Yakel, Kenzi Yakel; step-nephew Chris (Jo) Gola; step-nieces, Julie (Teddy) Barrett, Adrianne (Doug) Kelly; step-grandnephews and step grandnieces, Alex Gola, Griffin Kelly, Samantha Kelly, Tyler Thompson; step-great-grandnephew, Asher Thompson; many other relatives, friends and staff of Freedom Plaza.

Memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 17, 2024, at Freedom Plaza, Sun City Center, FL. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting memorials to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 6704 Hagerstown, MD 21741 or online at https:// donate.cancer.org/.

Dr. William R. Smith

Dr. William R. (Bill) Smith, DDS, 92, of Sun City Center, FL, passed away on June 7, 2024.

Dr. William Robert Smith was born in Georgetown, IL. He earned his bachelor’s degree at Millikin University in Decatur, IL, and completed his Doctor of Dental Surgery degree at Marquette University. He joined the Army as an officer and served as a dentist in Korea near the end of the Korean War.

After returning stateside, to Kentucky, Dr. Smith married Betty Walcher, his college sweetheart, on June 20, 1959. They soon welcomed two children.

When Dr. Smith left the Army, he joined the Army reserves and relocated his family to Tuscola, Illinois, and opened a private dental practice. Dr. & Mrs. Smith expanded their family by two more children. As part of the Army Reserves, Lt. Colonel Smith took part in numerous overseas military medical missions to impoverished areas in Bolivia, Guatemala, Honduras and Germany. He later joined the Army National Guard and retired as a Brigadier General after 38 years of dedicated service to his country.

Dr. Smith retired from dentistry after 42 years. Dr. & Mrs. Smith moved to Florida in 2017. In 2023, he was the Honorary Grand Marshall for the Memorial Day celebration in Sun City Center, FL.

Dr. Smith was predeceased by his parents and six siblings. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Betty; four children, Kevin, Lisa, Kyle & Loralee; and eight grandchildren, Sam Smith, Rachel Smith, Audrey Smith, Lydia Smith, Jessica Dembeck, Austin Dembeck, Ethan Schrand and Ava Schrand.

Rita A. Kress

Rita A. Kress, of Fort Collins, CO, died on June 1, 2024. She was 87 years old and lived in Sarasota from 1969 to 2000. Originally from Connecticut, she moved to Sarasota when her husband, Frank Kress, became a professor at New College.

Rita was an elementary school teacher in Newtown, CT. After raising her children in Sarasota, she held various positions at Riverview High School. She and Frank moved to Sun City Center after retiring. When her health failed, she moved to Colorado where her son lives.

An active athlete, Rita enjoyed swimming, tennis and sailing at Sarasota Sailing Squadron. She was a great hostess and enjoyed cooking, was active in her church and loved singing in the choir.

She is survived by her son Otto (Matthew) Kress; her daughter Alison Kress, of Minneapolis; and four grandchildren, Alida Kress, Alice Kress, Roy Olsen, Dempsey Olsen and Dempsey’s wife, Tika Khachatryan.

A memorial service will be held on July 19 at 11 a.m. at Annunciation Church in Minneapolis.

Denzel C. Lester

Denzel C. Lester, 77, of Sun City Center, passed away June 10, 2024, at home, surrounded by family. He was born in New Castle, IN, and graduated from Blue River Valley High School.

Denzel was preceded in death by his parents, Stanley and Nona Lester. He is survived by his wife, Debra; sister, Jenny Phillips of Anderson, IN; sons, Jonathan (Onda) Lester of West Lafayette, IN, and Jason (Jaime) Lester of Altoona, Iowa; seven grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

Denzel was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force and retired after 25 years as an electrician at Delco-Remy Division of General Motors in Anderson, IN. He had many interests, including golf, billiards and fishing. He was a steadfast Christian and drew strength and comfort from his personal relationship with the Lord.

A celebration of life will be held with family and friends in Indiana at a later date.