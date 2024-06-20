Local races in view as qualifying deadline leaves 101 candidates running unopposed

By LINDA CHION KENNEY

The 2024 election is effectively over for roughly one-half of the 208 Hillsborough County candidates who are running unopposed for county and local offices and committees/PACs, either because they had no opponents or their opponents withdrew or failed to meet the qualifying deadline, which was June 14 at noon.

That includes Chad Chronister, a Republican, and Nancy Millan, a Democrat, who without opponents, are set for new terms respectively, as Hillsborough County Sheriff and Hillsborough County Tax Collector.

It includes also unopposed candidates for 85 of the 108 seats related to 58 community development districts (CDD’s), including 29 in south Hillsborough County and 16 in Riverview.

Also on the unopposed list are nonpartisan candidates for 11 county court judgeships and for the Brandon Hills Special Dependent District and the Lago Vista Maintenance District.

Moreover, Betty Jo Tompkins, the chamber’s 2023 Riverview Citizen of the Year, runs unopposed for the District 2 seat on the Hillsborough Soil and Water Conservation District (HSWCD) Board of Supervisors after two opponents failed to qualify.

Tompkins is to replace Ryan Gill of Lithia, the outgoing chair, who did not seek reelection in the nonpartisan race.

Collectively, that accounts for 101 candidates running unopposed, which leaves 107 candidates in races against opponents.

That includes 52 CDD candidates and nine and six candidates, respectively, for a trustee spot with the Carrollwood Recreation District and with the 12 Oaks Special Taxing District. It includes also Republicans Linda Beyfin and April Schiff, running for state committeewoman. The winner represents Hillsborough County on the leadership team of the Republican Party of Florida.

The HSWCD District 4 seat is a toss-up between Tyler Barrett and David Maynard, a former supervisor. The incumbent, Robert “Myke” Morris, did not seek reelection.

Moreover, two of the 13 county court judge races are competitive. Linette “Starr” Brookins is up against Christine Edwards in Group 11, while Dee Jones faces off against Matt Smith in Group 21.

That leaves 32 candidates in partisan and nonpartisan races, including the race for Clerk of Circuit Court, which pits incumbent Cindy Stuart, a Democrat, against the winner of the Republican primary election in August, Melony Williams or Victor Crist, a former Hillsborough County Commissioner.

In his race for property appraiser, Democrat Bob “Coach” Henriquez in November faces off against Republican John Balance.

Likewise, the supervisor of elections race is between two candidates, incumbent and Democrat, Craig Latimer, and Republican Billy Christensen.

Meanwhile, 13 candidates are running for school board, including incumbent Lynn “Teacher” Gray, for the countywide District 7 seat. She faces Karen Bendorf, Johnny “Principal” Bush and Jen Flebotte.

The race in District 1, covering northwest Hillsborough and parts of West Tampa, pits incumbent Nadia Combs against Layla Collins and Julie Magill. Incumbent Henry “Shake” Washington, in central Hillsborough’s District 5, faces off against Kenneth Gay, Elvis Piggott, and former school board member Tamara Shamburger, whom Washington bested in 2020.

Incumbent Jessica Vaughn faces Myosha Powell in District 3, which covers northern Hillsborough.

The biggest last-minute surprise came June 11, when Hillsborough County Commissioner Michael Owen resigned from his District 4 seat, for which he had been running as an incumbent. He stated his intention to run instead for the District 70 seat in the Florida House of Representatives, which Riverview Republican Mike Beltran has held for six years. Beltran announced June 7 he would not seek a fourth, two-year term, saying “it has been the honor of a lifetime” to serve, and “increasingly difficult to perform public service while tending to a growing law practice.” District 70 covers parts of south Hillsborough and north Manatee counties.

Following Owen’s move, Republican Christine Miller, president and CEO of the Greater Plant City Chamber of Commerce, made a move of her own in her bid for county commissioner. Jumping from District 6 to District 4, she faces Republican Cody Powell in the August primary, which puts Democrats Jonathon T. Chavez and Nicole Payne in a showdown of their own. As a no-party affiliation (NPA) candidate, Matthew “Matt the Welder” Taylor advances to the general election in November.

That leaves the District 6 county seat held by Democrat Patricia “Pat” Kemp, who because of terms limits cannot seek reelection. Instead, she is challenging incumbent Republican Laurel Lee for the Florida Congressional District 15 seat, leaving behind four candidates vying for her District 6 seat. Set to face off in the primary are Democrats Sean Shaw and Joseph Ryan Taylor and Republicans Chris Boles and Jim Davison.

Meanwhile, Ken Hagan seeks to retain his District 2 seat. He faces Melissa Nordbeck in the Republican primary. The winner will run against Democrat Patricia Altagracia Alonzo.

Florida is a closed primary state, which means voters at the Aug. 20 primary election can vote only for the candidates in their respective parties. However, the 2024 primary election also includes nonpartisan races for school board and judges and a universal primary contest for public defender that all registered voters may vote on, including those not affiliated with a party. The deadline to register or change party affiliation is July 22. Early primary voting is 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Aug. 5-18.

Primary poll hours are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Aug. 20. The general election is Tuesday, Nov. 5.

As of June 17, according to figures from the Hillsborough County Supervisor of Elections Office, the county is home to 821,506 registered voters, broken down as follows: Democrats (288,204), Republicans, (278,131) and others (255,171), which includes voters with no party affiliation (NPA). Democrats and Republicans account for 35.1 and 33.9 percent of the registered voters, with NPA and others accounting for 31.1 percent.

For more on local races, sample ballots and other voting particulars, visit www.votehillsborough.gov/ or call 813-744-5900.