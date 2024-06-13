StretchLab coming soon to Southshore Village plaza

By LOIS KINDLE

One of the ways to keep ourselves moving, especially as we age, is to include stretching as a part of our daily lives.

StretchLab flexologists, all of whom are certified personal trainers, body builders and/or exercise science majors, specialize in getting people safely started in the practice through one-on-one, hands-on assistive stretching.

At StretchLab, someone who knows all the body’s muscle groups and how to provide you with a deeper stretch helps you do more than you could possibly do alone, and it’s all based on your body’s specific needs.

Regardless of your fitness level, StretchLab can help. Just take a look at the wide range of benefits assisted stretching has been shown to provide:

• It improves range of motion, balance, flexibility and posture.

• reduces stiffness and muscle tension to reduce pain.

• reduces joint pain.

• enhances athletic performance.

• reduces stress by allowing blood and oxygen to flow better and improve mental clarity.

• improves circulation, increases energy.

• reduces the risk of injury.

Assisted stretching also helps improves muscle efficiency, aids recovery and promotes both relaxation and mental well-being.

When you become a StretchLab client, your flexologist first determines how well your body’s moving by using MAPS, a state-of-the-art body-scanning tool. It’s 3-D camera uses thousands of data points to measure your mobility, posture and flexibility.

Once the MAPS scoring chart has tabulated results, you and the flexologist use the information to identify key areas needing improvement. Stretch sessions can then be tailored to address those needs, and monthly scans will be follow to show your progress.

You choose the monthly package that best suits you – four or eight one-on-one 25- or 50-minute stretches. The required three-month commitment includes 1) the foundation phase of basic stretching; 2) the second phase of deeper PNF stretches to increase range of motion and neuromuscular efficiency; and 3) the maintenance phase of the work previously done. Once that’s ended, you can opt to renew monthly.

There’s also a group plan available of eight to 12 sessions per month for members to share between them.

The new Apollo Beach StretchLab, located at 5042 U.S. 41 N, is expected to have a mid-July soft opening, followed by a grand opening celebration Aug. 1. Sign up before then to receive discounted pricing.

Owned by Nick and Ashley Wydro, of Lutz, the franchise is part of Xponential Fitness, a leading global franchisor of health and wellness brands, wwhich is based in Irvine, Calif. The Wydros also own a StretchLab franchise in Lutz, which is set to open in mid-November.

“We’re excited to bring StretchLab to the commu/nity,” Nick Wydro said. “It’s a service offering everyone the opportunity to improve their mobility, flexibility, posture and so much more. “Don’t just stretch, get stretched at StretchLab in Apollo Beach.”

Until opening day, they’re offering free demo stretches at pop-up events throughout the area. To learn where these are and to set up an appointment, visit https://calendly.com/stretchlabapollobeach or email nick.wydro@stretchlab.com/.

For more information, call 813-530-6806.