Obituaries for the week of June13, 2024

Harrison Homans

Harrison “Lefty” Homans passed away on Memorial Day, May 27, 2024, at age 96. Lefty was born in Bangor, Maine, on Jan. 5, 1928, to Harry and Lida West Homans. Doted on by his mother, two older sisters and childless aunts, Lefty began his life as he ended it, surrounded by family and friends who adored him for his easy going nature, abundant charm, boyish grin and love of a good time.

Lefty graduated from Bangor High School, Fryeburg Academy and the University of Maine. He enlisted in the Army in 1946, spent time in Japan as part of the occupation force and finished his service as a motor pool driver in Washington, D.C., for the Pentagon. It was at the University of Maine, after his discharge from the service, that he met Margaret “Peggy” Thompson, whom he married in 1955 and spent the rest of his life with. He was also fortunate to enjoy lifelong friendships with many of his college classmates and Kappa Sigma fraternity brothers until he became the last man standing.

Lefty and Peggy settled in Bangor and raised their two children, Fritz and Amy, in Lefty’s childhood home on the middle block of Maple Street. Over the years, he declined promotions that would have required the family to move out of state.

Lefty did not want his children to leave their friends and teammates or the life he and Peggy were providing to them in a small city close to the ocean, mountains and lakes. As a result, he gave them the gift of an idyllic childhood in Maine, with summers spent in a cottage on Penobscot Bay from which he commuted to and from work.

In 1981, with an empty nest, Lefty and Peggy moved to Bath, Maine, where they quickly made new friends and entertained frequently at their comfortable home on High Street. After a long career in sales, including a term as president of the Northeast Lumber Dealers Association, Lefty retired from Brockway Smith Company in 1993. Soon after, he and Peggy began dividing their time between Maine and their home in Sun City Center. In 2002, they returned to Penobscot Bay where they spent summers in their cottage in Bayside village to be closer to their grandchildren.

Although small in stature, Lefty was a gifted athlete who competed well into his 90s in both golf and swimming. Always looking for a way to earn spending money as a boy, Lefty began caddying at age nine and golfed every year thereafter until his eyesight failed him at 95. For many years, he competed in one or more senior leagues around the state, regularly winning his age group during the summer schedule of tournaments. As much as Lefty loved to win, what he most enjoyed was the comradery with his friends, especially those in his regular foursomes as they drove to and from the tournaments together and dissected in great detail the day’s events.

One of Lefty’s many achievements in the course of his golf career was winning the SCC Annual MGA tournament. In his 50s, Lefty began participating in U.S. Master’s Swimming, despite having only basic swimming skills. A member of the Florida Mavericks for many years, Lefty became an accomplished swimmer, regularly competing at regional and national events around the country, and earned All American honors as a member of a relay at nationals. Lefty and Peggy made many good friends in SCC and beyond through their participation in master’s swimming. At 94, Lefty was still driving himself to the pool four mornings a week where he swam for an hour and was home for breakfast by 8.

This winter, Lefty elected not to swim due to the loss of his vision, but was a regular visitor to the Fitness Center where he was warmly received and an inspiration to others. Lefty was also a lifelong downhill skier, and he and Peggy spent many winters skiing at Vail and in Europe. He attributed his lack of ski injuries to what he described as his “survival crouch,” which served him particularly well on Maine’s icy slopes where he taught his children to ski and in his 80s skied with his grandchildren.

Social to his core, Lefty made and diligently maintained countless friendships in his professional, golfing, swimming and skiing worlds. His well-worn address book was truly a thing to behold.

Fully committed to fitness, Lefty was undaunted by the restraints imposed by COVID restrictions and during the winter of 2020-21, he bundled up and walked four to six miles a day in all weather in his yard in Maine. Snowstorms delayed his outings only as long as it took to snowblow paths around the yard. Needless to say, Lefty was not among those who gained weight or fell into physical disrepair during home confinement.

Lefty’s children were certain that his proudest achievements in life were his five holes in one. However, he was without question a loving father who spent years driving his children around New England, Canada and the East Coast to swim meets, standing on pool decks officiating their meets and rolling bleary-eyed into the driveway on countless Sunday nights, hours before the start of his workday. He was also the father who stood in the street at night after dinner and threw a baseball or football to anyone who wanted to play, gave pool deck pep talks to his children’s friends before their events and was reliably generous with his good humor. As a proud grandfather, he pitched in to help with infants and toddlers whenever needed and thoroughly enjoyed every stage of their young lives, especially after they were old enough to share a good laugh and private jokes.

Lefty was predeceased by his son, Frederick “Fritz” Homans, and his sisters, Elizabeth “Betty” Hancock and Gertrude McNally.

He is survived by his wife of nearly 69 years, Peggy; daughter, Amy Homans; grandchildren, Hannah and Harry Homans and Noah and Nathaniel Youngren; former son-in-law, Harold Youngren; special Hancock and McNally nieces and nephews; and dear friend, Leanne Pedro. Friends and family alike will remember him for his quick wit, charm, warm friendship, love of a good story, contagious grin and twinkling blue eyes. (Lefty was likely the only person who could manage to make a prosthetic eye twinkle.) He was universally adored and will be missed by all.

In lieu of flowers, those wishing to make a donation in Lefty’s name may contribute to the Northport Golf Club, P.O. Box 187, Belfast, Maine, 048915, and dedicate the donation to the Junior Golf Program.

A celebration of Lefty’s life will be held on Wednesday, June 26, 2024, at 11 a.m. at The Belfast Boathouse, 34 Commercial Street, Belfast, Maine. The event will be livestreamed and archived by Strong-Hancock Funeral Home for friends and family unable to attend. A private interment will be held later this summer in Casco Village, Maine, a place cherished by Lefty since 1945.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main Street, Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences and messages for his family may be expressed by visiting www.StrongHancock.com/.

Judith E. Carney

Judith “Judy” Evelyn Carney, a long-time resident of Sun City Center, passed away peacefully on May 26, 2024, in Cocoa, FL.

Judy loved spending time with her family, singing karaoke, cooking and her newly found hobby of diamond painting. She worked as a hair stylist for many years; she also worked at the Sun City Center Publix as a cashier. She was a sweet, fun-loving soul, who after her dear mother passed, became the matriarch of the Kilpatrick family. Judy was very festive, loving the holidays and decorating for them.

Judy is preceded in death by her husband, James Carney; her mother, Betsy Ann Kilpatrick; and her sister, Jane “PJ” Orsell. She is survived by her brothers, Eugene Kilpatrick, John Kilpatrick and Scott (Jodi) Kilpatrick; her nieces, Kimberly Kilpatrick, Karen (Rene) Mendez, Kristine Kilpatrick, Tiffany (Shawn) Reutimann, Lauren (Tyler) Krause and her nephew Norman Orsell; five great-nieces; two great-nephews, one great-great nephew and two great-great nieces. Judy’s other surviving family members are her stepdaughters, Sandra (Jorge) Alves, Andrea (Bill) Schoonover, Cheryl (Mark) Herath and Lori (John) Sumeola from whom she became Nana to nine grandchildren, 30 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

“Aunt Judy” and “Nana” as she was lovingly referred to, will always be in our hearts and memories. She was truly one of a kind.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Luellen Whitt

Luellen Whitt, a 92-year old retired proud veteran of the United States Air Force, passed away at his home in Sun City Center, Florida, in the early morning hours of Wednesday, June 5th, 2024. The son of the late Beatrice (Acoff) Whitt and Rufus Whitt, Luellen was born in Brown Station, Alabama, on August 12, 1932. He was educated at Dallas County Training School and attended Selma University in Alabama before joining the United State Air Force. He enlisted in the service on June 6, 1951, and married his childhood sweetheart, Lucy Etta Walker, a year later. Luellen highly valued his service to his country and attained the rank of senior master sergeant. SMSGT Whitt served at eight stateside bases and five overseas tours of duty. During his military career he received numerous awards, including an Air Force Commendation Medal (First Oak Leaf Cluster), Distinguished Member Security Police Achievement of the Year, a Letter of Favorable Communication, Most Outstanding NCO to name a few.

Luellen received an Honorable Discharge from the United States Air Force, retiring January 1, 1977. After his retirement he went on to work at the Denver Mint. He received many accolades including a Commendation and A Recognition of Special Accomplishments for service above and beyond the call of duty, resulting in a promotion. He retired from the Denver Mint after 17 years.

Before moving to Florida, Luellen lived in Aurora, Colorado, for over 47 years. Luellen was a deacon and an usher at Chambers Road Baptist Church. He was also an usher at his former church, Mississippi Avenue Baptist Church in Aurora. After moving to Florida, Trinity Baptist Church in Sun City Center became his home church.

Luellen loved his Cadillacs, and it was the only type of car he ever drove. They were always spotless and in top condition. He and Lucy also volunteered for 26 years at the Food Bank of the Rockies in Denver, Colorado. His yard was always meticulous with show winning flowers, especially his roses. He and Lucy enjoyed sitting on their front porch relaxing and connecting with the neighbors.

Luellen’s memory will be forever held in the hearts of the surviving family, his loving wife of 71 years, Lucy; his children, Marilyn (Sekou) Sylla, Doris (Samuel) Collins, Dr. Ray Whitt, Alfreda Curtis, Eric Whitt and Kathryn Rodriquez; along his grandchildren, Veronica Lamberth (Oscar Garcia), Julian Curtis, Andrew (Sharee) Curtis, Raymond Curtis, Tabitha Rodriguez, Roman (Nadia Parmhans) Rodriguez, Lucy (Anthony) Kibler, Devon Whitt, Jalen Whitt, Celyn Whitt Giefer (Nate Giefer), Mia Rodriguez and Jericho Sylla;13 great grandchildren; his brother, Roy (Anne) Whitt; his sister, Unzie Mae Whitt; and a host of generations of nieces and nephews. Luellen was predeceased by his parents; his sisters, Delores Whitt, Essie Mae Lofton and Ruthie Mae Ford; and his brothers, Ernest “Joe” Whitt and Joseph “Joe” Whitt Sr. A service honoring the life of Luellen will be held on Monday, June 24, 2024, at 11 a.m. (viewing 10 to 11 a.m.) at Trinity Baptist Church, 702 Del Webb Boulevard West, Sun City Center, Florida 33573.

A military funeral ceremony at Sarasota National Cemetery, 9810 State Road 72, Sarasota, FL 34241, will be held on Monday, June 24, 2024, at 2 p.m.

Barbara Jean Sherrow

Barbara passed away unexpectedly May 28. She is from Beech Grove, IN, where she married her childhood sweetheart of 59 years. She had a fulfilling career at Eli Lilly and enjoyed retirement in Sun City Center.

The last few years she enjoyed a new house where she spent endless hours decorating and upgrading to her specifications. She enjoyed her new puppy, working at Freedom Plaza, volunteering at Our Lady of Guadalupe and hanging with friends.

There will be a mass held in her honor at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church on Saturday, June 15, at 10 a.m.