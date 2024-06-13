Event to feature AdventHealth Riverview CEO and specialists

By LOIS KINDLE

AdventHealth Riverview is on track to open this October at 9320 U.S. 301 S. Its CEO, Jason Newmyer, is coming south June 20 to share big news about the hospital and its programs with residents of Sun City Center.

He’ll be speaking at an educational event sponsored by the South Shore Coalition for Mental Health & Aging, and he’s bringing with him four of the hospital’s specialists who will discuss heart health, lung health, sleep apnea and weight management. Also speaking will be a nationally known doctor of physical therapy who co-handles the fall prevention program for the Sun City Center Emergency Squad. She’ll be providing resources for reducing the odds of falling.

“We’ve included topics most meaningful to the Sun City Center community, including how weight and metabolic health issues can cascade into health problems affecting life span,” Newmyer said. “We want to provide information [its residents] need to make better healthcare choices to live healthier, longer lives.”

The free educational event will take place from 10 a.m. to noon at Community Hall, 1910 Pebble Beach Blvd. S, Sun City Center.

Here’s the agenda:

10 to 10:25 a.m. – CEO Jason Newmyer will discuss what’s been happening at AdventHealth Riverview over the past three years, its programs and commitment to a full continuum of patient care through its growing network of doctors and healthcare professionals.

He’ll also update everyone on the hospital’s state-of-the-art facility, which includes the latest technology in imaging, lab and surgical services; an ultramodern “hybrid” surgical suite, filled with state-of-the-art imaging technology to allow for ultra-clear vascular and heart images; super bright lights; and large screens, enabling the physicians to see the entire surgical process in real time for more precise and better outcomes.

“We will provide world-class medical and surgical services and treat patients with the highest degree of thoughtfulness and care,” he said, adding the hospital’s standard of care goal is to be in the “top quartile of performance, patient experience and quality.”

10:25 to 10:50 a.m. – Dr. Andrew Mehlman, cardiology

10:50 to 11:00 a.m. – Linda Eargle DPT, fall prevention

11 to 11:25 a.m. – Dr. Nirav Patel, pulmonology, COPD/lung cancer screenings, sleep apnea

11:25 to 11:50 a.m. – Dr. Venkat Kanthimathinathan and Dr. Lakshmi Kannan, medical and surgical weight loss

11:50 to noon – closing

AdventHealth is a not-or-profit, faith-based Protestant organization headquartered in Altamonte Springs and governed by a board. It’s funded by its successful operation, and profits go back into the communities it serves, Newmyer said.

The healthcare system’s mission is “to extend the healing ministry of Christ,” by providing “whole person care for everyone who walks in the door.”

To learn more about Jason Newmyer, visit https://tinyurl.com/uzc9y57u/. For more information on AdventHealth, visit www.adventhealth.com/.